A struggling Wales welcome a Scotland side with a point to prove to Cardiff as round three of the Six Nations rolls on.

The wait for a Welsh win in this competition goes on after heavy defeats to England and France opened what could be a tough campaign for Steve Tandy’s side. There were plenty of empty seats at the Principality Stadium a week ago and though there were some signs of improvement against Les Bleus, another one-sided scoreline showed again where Wales are at.

Is there any hope of a first success since 2023 today? Well, Scotland have a wretched record here since the turn of the century, and have historically struggled to back up big wins over England. The nature of their claiming of the Calcutta Cup has fuelled belief, though, that Scotland may challenge for a rare Triple Crown - and maybe, just maybe, more...

