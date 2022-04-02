Wales vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Women’s Six Nations match online and on TV today

Everything you need to know about the Women's Six Nations fixture between Wales and Scotland.

Saturday 02 April 2022
<p>Wales secured an impressive victory over Ireland last week. </p>

(Getty Images)

Wales take on Scotland on Saturday as they look to continue their impressive start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Tournament.

Despite being 14-5 down to Ireland at half-time last weekend, the Welsh secured a turnaround victory in the second-half to open their campaign strongly. The Welsh have never won the tournament in 26 attempts but a victory in the second round of matches could well render them challengers.

Scotland, on the other hand, were decimated in a 57-5 defeat to England at the DAM Health Stadium last week and are big underdogs as they travel South.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match:

When is Wales vs Scotland?

Wales vs Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday 2 April at 16:45 in the UK.

How can I watch Wales vs Scotland?

The match will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Coverage will begin at 16:30.

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Pyrs, Phillips, Hale, John, Crabb, Butchers, Callendar, Lillicrap (C), Bevan, Snowsill, Joyce, Lake, Jones, Neumann, Powell.

Scotland: Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, Bonar, Malcolm (C), Gallagher, Konkel, Maxwell, Nelson, Gaffney, Thomson, Orr, Lloyd, Campbell.

Odds

Wales 2/9

Draw 22/1

Scotland 7/2

Prediction

Wales are simply the stronger side and Scotland’s dreadful start to the tournament doesn’t suggest they can put up much of a challenge here. A comfortable Wales win.

