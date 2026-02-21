Is Wales vs Scotland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales will bid again to end their long wait for Six Nations success as they host Scotland in Cardiff.

Steve Tandy’s struggling side endured another difficult day against France in round two, with some signs of promise outweighed by another heavy scoreline in front of a record-low crowd.

A fuller Principality Stadium is expected for the visit of a Scottish side riding high after claiming the Calcutta Cup, but knowing that they must back up that performance against England.

Scotland have a wretched record in Cardiff this century and almost contrived to throw away a 27-point lead on their last visit in 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Scotland?

Wales vs Scotland is due to kick off at 4.40pm GMT on Saturday 21 February.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Gabriel Hamer-Webb will make his Wales debut on the wing having been preferred to Ellis Mee. Steve Tandy also makes a change at fly half, with Sam Costelow given a chance in an all-Scarlets midfield, while Ben Carter and Taine Plumtree are brought in to the back five of the pack.

On the bench, Freddie Thomas, James Botham and Blair Murray are primed for their first outings of the campaign.

Scotland recall Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn to the starting back three after the pair were omitted entirely for the first two rounds. With Jack Dempsey and Jamie Ritchie out due to injury, Gregor Brown slides back to the blindside and No 8 Matt Fagerson is promoted from the bench.

Dave Cherry is given the starting shirt at hooker, while there are five forwards on the bench with Tom Jordan providing fly half cover.

Line-ups

Wales XV:1 Rhys Carre, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Tomas Francis; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Ben Carter; 6 Taine Plumtree, 7 Alex Mann, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Joe Hawkins, 13 Eddie James, 14 Gabriel Hamer-Webb; 15 Louis Rees-Zammit.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 James Botham; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Blair Murray.

Scotland XV: 1 Nathan McBeth, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Max Williamson, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Gregor Brown, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Matt Fagerson; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (capt.), 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Grant Gilchrist, 20 Josh Bayliss; 21 George Horne, 22 Tom Jordan, 23 Darcy Graham.