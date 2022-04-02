Is Wales vs Scotland on TV today? Kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch Women’s Six Nations match
Everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations fixture between Wales and Scotland.
Scotland take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their poor start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Tournament.
They were decimated in a 57-5 defeat to England at the DAM Health Stadium last week and are big underdogs as they travel South.
Despite being 14-5 down to Ireland at half-time last weekend, meanwhile, Wales secured a turnaround victory in the second-half to open their campaign strongly. The Welsh have never won the tournament in 26 attempts but a victory in the second round of matches could well render them challengers.
Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match:
When is Wales vs Scotland?
Wales vs Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday 2 April at 16:45 in the UK.
How can I watch Wales vs Scotland?
The match will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Coverage will begin at 16:30.
Predicted line-ups
Wales: Pyrs, Phillips, Hale, John, Crabb, Butchers, Callendar, Lillicrap (C), Bevan, Snowsill, Joyce, Lake, Jones, Neumann, Powell.
Scotland: Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, Bonar, Malcolm (C), Gallagher, Konkel, Maxwell, Nelson, Gaffney, Thomson, Orr, Lloyd, Campbell.
Odds
Wales 2/9
Draw 22/1
Scotland 7/2
Prediction
Wales are simply the stronger side and Scotland’s dreadful start to the tournament doesn’t suggest they can put up much of a challenge here. A comfortable Wales win.
