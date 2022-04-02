Scotland take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their poor start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Tournament.

They were decimated in a 57-5 defeat to England at the DAM Health Stadium last week and are big underdogs as they travel South.

Despite being 14-5 down to Ireland at half-time last weekend, meanwhile, Wales secured a turnaround victory in the second-half to open their campaign strongly. The Welsh have never won the tournament in 26 attempts but a victory in the second round of matches could well render them challengers.

Here is everything you need to know about the Women’s Six Nations match:

When is Wales vs Scotland?

Wales vs Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations 2022 will take place at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday 2 April at 16:45 in the UK.

How can I watch Wales vs Scotland?

The match will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Coverage will begin at 16:30.

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Pyrs, Phillips, Hale, John, Crabb, Butchers, Callendar, Lillicrap (C), Bevan, Snowsill, Joyce, Lake, Jones, Neumann, Powell.

Scotland: Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, Bonar, Malcolm (C), Gallagher, Konkel, Maxwell, Nelson, Gaffney, Thomson, Orr, Lloyd, Campbell.

Odds

Wales 2/9

Draw 22/1

Scotland 7/2

Prediction

Wales are simply the stronger side and Scotland’s dreadful start to the tournament doesn’t suggest they can put up much of a challenge here. A comfortable Wales win.