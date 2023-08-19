South Africa captain Siya Kolisi warms up (Getty Images)

Wales and South Africa meet in Cardiff this afternoon for the latest warm-up match with the Rugby World Cup drawing ever nearer.

It is now just a few weeks before the two sides begin their tournament efforts, with this encounter coming at a crucial point in their preparations, and it should prove to be a useful test for both sides.

For those in Welsh red, this last warm-up contest is a final opportunity to press their case for selection with Warren Gatland set to name his final World Cup squad of 33 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Springboks have already confirmed their selection for the tournament in France, but a close to full-strength side chosen by Jacques Nienaber will want to lay down a marker and inspirational captain Siya Kolisi makes a welcome return from a long-term injury.

