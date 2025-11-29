( Getty Images )

A weakened Wales face a daunting challenge as South Africa, the world champions, come to Cardiff on the final weekend of international action of the year.

This fixture falls outside of World Rugby’s stipulated Test window, meaning both the hosts and the Springboks are without their foreign-based players. While Rassie Erasmus is nonetheless able to field a strong South African team given the extreme depth he possesses, the worry will be a difficult day for a Welsh side already short of confidence.

But Steve Tandy and his squad have little to lose and have already shown signs of promise in the head coach’s first campaign in charge. Wales fought to the last against Argentina and New Zealand and while the intensity level may have to ratchet up again here, there will be plenty of familiarity with the visitors from regular club conflict in the United Rugby Championship.

Follow all of the latest from the Principality Stadium with our live blog below: