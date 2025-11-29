Wales vs South Africa live: Weakened hosts face daunting clash with Springboks in Cardiff
Can Wales spring an almighty shock against the Springboks?
A weakened Wales face a daunting challenge as South Africa, the world champions, come to Cardiff on the final weekend of international action of the year.
This fixture falls outside of World Rugby’s stipulated Test window, meaning both the hosts and the Springboks are without their foreign-based players. While Rassie Erasmus is nonetheless able to field a strong South African team given the extreme depth he possesses, the worry will be a difficult day for a Welsh side already short of confidence.
But Steve Tandy and his squad have little to lose and have already shown signs of promise in the head coach’s first campaign in charge. Wales fought to the last against Argentina and New Zealand and while the intensity level may have to ratchet up again here, there will be plenty of familiarity with the visitors from regular club conflict in the United Rugby Championship.
Follow all of the latest from the Principality Stadium with our live blog below:
Launch of Mike Tindall-backed rugby rebel league R360 postponed to 2028
Speaking of things that are slightly mad, the proposed R360 rebel league suffered another significant setback this week when organisers confirmed that its launch had been delayed until 2028. They still insist that they have more than 200 leading players signed up, and have officially announced their non-executive chairman, but it will be a while yet before we hear more news of the Mike Tindall-backed venture.
Rugby rebel league R360 postpones launch to 2028
New Nations Championship finals could be ‘three-day Super Bowl’ of rugby — but Twickenham will need new pitch
The finals weekend sounds, if we’re honest, slightly made - six games in three days at the home of English rugby, with fixtures confirmed just a week in advance. And Twickenham will need a new pitch...
RFU claims Nations Championship finals could be 'Super Bowl' of rugby
What is rugby's new Nations Championship?
It’s two years since the Nations Championship was announced in the week of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, but still there are a few details that are sketchy about the new competition. What we do know is that the inaugural finals will be held at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium next November, while Wales are due to travel to South Africa to face the Springboks again in July.
What is the Nations Championship? Rugby's new-look north vs south competition
Steve Tandy welcomes new Nations Championship
Steve Tandy has welcomed next year's bigger Test window with his Wales squad decimated for the showdown with South Africa.
Wales' final autumn fixture has been mired in controversy as it falls outside World Rugby's official Test window and head coach Tandy has been forced to name a weakened side minus 13 players to take on the world champions.
Bristol wing Louis Rees-Zammit, Gloucester scrum-half Tomos Williams and Saracens prop Rhys Carre are among the England and France-based players missing for Wales in Cardiff.
South Africa will also be missing key personnel on a weekend when club rugby returns in both northern and southern hemispheres.
It is a situation that will not be repeated in 2026 following the launch of the biennial Nations Championship and a four-Test window next November.
"I think it's easier," Tandy said of the new international calendar. "The boys that were playing last weekend want to go again, so I think that bit of cohesion is massive.
"It would be very helpful for club teams as well, but also for our boys because those that are not here are pretty gutted they're not undertaking South Africa.
"I know that's part of playing outside of Wales, so I think that'll be easier for everyone. It gives you clarity and certainty, which is much better."
Dewi Lake insists Wales are ready for Springboks challenge
Skipper Dewi Lake insists under-strength Wales are raring to go against South Africa in a fixture that has provoked widespread bemusement throughout Welsh rugby.
Wales are without their 13 England and France-based players at Principality Stadium because the game falls outside World Rugby's official Test window.
The Welsh Rugby Union has been heavily criticised for arranging a fixture viewed as a money-making exercise and one that could do significant damage to the morale of Steve Tandy's squad.
Wales showed green shoots in last weekend's 52-26 defeat to New Zealand, breaching the All Blacks defence four times and being in the contest until the last 20 minutes.
But that work is at serious risk of being ripped up against the world champions, with Tandy having had to select a weakened side drawn from the four Welsh regions.
"It's an opportunity to play for your country against the best team in the world," Ospreys hooker Lake said at the captain's run on Friday when it was suggested to him that this was a needless game.
"Look, a chance to come in the stadium and pull the jersey on. I'm never not going to be happy about that.
"I think everyone in the squad feels the same."
Why Wales vs South Africa is a foolish fixture that suits no-one
Yes, one has to question the thinking of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in arranging this out-of-window meeting with the world champions. The challenge today would be stiff enough were Steve Tandy able to select his full side.
Why Wales vs South Africa is a foolish fixture that suits no-one
Wales vs South Africa live
For the final time in 2025, there’s international rugby to bring you this afternoon as a weakened Wales and depleted Springboks meet in a fixture that would seem to suit few in Cardiff. The world champions are heavy favourites as they take on a home team without any of their England or France-based players - surely Steve Tandy’s side can’t spring a shock?
Kick off is at 3.10pm GMT.
