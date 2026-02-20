Wales vs Scotland betting tips

Wales are still winless in this year’s Six Nations, and things don’t get much easier this weekend when they welcome Scotland to Cardiff (4:40pm, BBC One).

The Welsh have finished bottom of the standings each of the last two years and have lost 22 of their last 24 matches, including their recent matches with England and France.

They went down 48-7 to England before being thrashed 54-12 by France last time out, and sit at the foot of the table with no points and a minus-83 points difference.

Their wretched run of form hasn’t improved with the appointment of new coach Steve Tandy. He has taken charge of six games so far and Wales have conceded 302 points and 42 tries during that period.

They have also lost their last three matches against Saturday’s opponents, and their last win came back in February 2022 when they ran out 20-17 winners.

Scotland are understandably the stand-out favourites at 1/10 on betting sites, and as we expect another heavy defeat for the Welsh, it’s hard to find decent Six Nations odds, with the visitors 4/11 to win by more than 15.

Gregor Townsend’s side sit second in the Six Nations table with one win and one defeat from their opening two matches.

They were surprisingly beaten by Italy in their first match which was their first opening round defeat in the tournament since 2020.

They bounced back, though, with a 31-20 win over the Auld Enemy England last weekend, thanks largely to a brace of tries from Huw Jenkins.

Wales vs Scotland prediction 1: Total points 40-49 - 3/1 Bet365

Van der Merwe back in the points

Duhan van der Merwe will make his first appearance of the tournament for Scotland against Wales after he and Blair Kinghorn were recalled by Townsend.

He has scored 170 points in 50 appearances for his country and is odds-on with all the major betting apps to score a try on Saturday.

Wales vs Scotland prediction 2: Van der Merwe to score a try - 4/6 Boyle Sports

Wales vs Scotland teams

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Hamer-Webb, James, Hawkins, Adams; Costelow, T Williams; Carre, Lake (capt), Francis, Jenkins, Carter, Plumtree, Mann, Wainwright.

Replacements: Elias, Smith, Griffin, F Thomas, Botham, Hardy, J Evans, Murray.

Scotland XV to face Wales: Kinghorn, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, White; McBeth, Cherry, Z. Fagerson, Williamson, Cummings, Brown, Darge, M. Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Schoeman, Millar Mills, Gilchrist, Bayliss, Horne, Jordan, Graham.

