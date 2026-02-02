The Six Nations is one of the standout sporting events of the year and is easily the biggest betting event in rugby, outside of the World Cup.

The tournament, held between February and March every year and contested by the six best international teams in the northern hemisphere, is regarded as the most competitive competition in international rugby.

As one of the most popular tournaments in the sport, the Six Nations attracts plenty of bettors, and betting sites have provided plenty of wagering opportunities, with a large catalogue of ante-post and match markets.

This page features the latest and best Six Nations odds and betting offers from online bookmakers. We’ve produced this guide to the latest Six Nations betting odds to help readers find the best prices throughout the course of the tournament.

Punters will find top value on Six Nations markets, with any changes to prices made by online bookmakers immediately reflected by our odds comparison tools.

All our offers and Six Nations odds come from recommended rugby betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Six Nations winner odds

The Six Nations winners market simply covers which team will win the tournament outright, and bettors can find the best Six Nations winner odds using our tool.

The winner of the Six Nations is the team that is sitting top of the table after all five rounds of the tournament have been completed. Teams get four points for a win, two points for a draw and zero for a loss.

Bonus points are also on offer, with a team awarded one bonus point if they score four or more tries in a game, while there’s also a losing bonus point for a team that loses by seven points or less.

If teams are level on points at the end of the Championship, the final positions will be decided on points difference.

Since Italy joined the competition in 2000 to make it the Six Nations, England and France have won the joint-most titles with seven each, while Ireland and Wales have six championships.

Below is a record of the last 10 Six Nations, covering the champions, grand slam, triple crown winners and wooden spoon recipients:

Year Winner Grand Slam Triple Crown Wooden Spoon 2025 France N/A Ireland Wales 2024 Ireland N/A N/A Wales 2023 Ireland Ireland Ireland Italy 2022 France France Ireland Italy 2021 Wales N/A Wales Italy 2020 England N/A England Italy 2019 Wales Wales Wales Italy 2018 Ireland Ireland Ireland Italy 2017 England N/A N/A Italy 2016 England England England Italy

Six Nations Match Odds

In this section, we’ve pulled together the latest Six Nations rugby odds from betting apps for individual matches in each round during the tournament.

There are five rounds of the Six Nations each year, with the 2026 version running from 5 February to 14 March.

Home advantage alternates each year, so this year England have two matches at Twickenham and three away games, which come against Scotland, Italy and France.

Six Nations Grand Slam Odds

This section shows the latest Six Nations Grand Slam odds for each side, as well as the 6N odds on there being no Grand Slam winner this year.

A Six Nations Grand Slam is achieved when a team wins all five of its matches. Since the tournament became the Six Nations, the Grand Slam has been achieved 13 times, with France and Wales accomplishing it four times each, Ireland three times and England twice.

Six Nations Triple Crown Odds

The Triple Crown is the prize contested by the four ‘home nations’ - England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales - each year in the Six Nations.

The prize is awarded only if one nation beats all three other teams in the same tournament. England have won more Triple Crowns than any other nation with 26 titles.

Six Nations Wooden Spoon Odds

Punters can find the latest rugby Six Nations odds for the wooden spoon in the table above.

The wooden spoon is awarded to the team that finishes bottom of the Six Nations table each year. Note that bookmakers often call this market ‘to finish bottom’ rather than anything to do with the wooden spoon.

Since entering the Six Nations, Italy have finished bottom of the standings 18 times, well clear of Scotland in second with four, though Wales have finished bottom in the last two years.

Six Nations Top Tryscorer Odds

Bettors may choose to wager on which player will score the most tries during the Six Nations.

The prize can be shared, with as many as eight players finishing as the top tryscorer in 2017. If there is a tie for first place, dead heat rules will apply.

Bookmakers offer each-way betting on this market, but be sure to check the terms as the number of places covered can vary.

Below is a list of the winners of the top tryscorer prize over the last decade:

Year Top Tryscorer(s) Number of tries 2025 Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France) 8 2024 Dan Sheen (Ireland), Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland) 5 2023 Damian Penaud (France) 5 2022 James Lowe (Ireland), Damian Penaud (France), Gabin Villire (France) 3 2021 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland) 5 2020 Charles Ollivon (France) 4 2019 Jonny May (England) 6 2018 Jacob Stockdale (Ireland) 7 2017 Danny Care (England), Keith Earls (Ireland), Craig Gilroy (Ireland), Stuart Hogg (Scotland), Jonathan Joseph (England), George North (Wales), CJ Stander (Ireland), Liam Williams (Wales) 3 2016 George North (Wales) 4

Six Nations Betting Markets

While we’ve already highlighted some of the more popular outright Six Nations betting markets, such as tournament winner and top try scorer, the section below provides some detail on other popular markets for the tournament.

Match betting: The most straightforward market, where you predict the winner of an individual Six Nations fixture (with odds on a draw also available).

Handicap betting: Six Nations handicap betting involves one team being given a virtual points advantage or deficit before kick-off. Punters bet on whether they can overcome or maintain that margin.

Total points markets: Bet on whether the combined score in a match will be over or under a specified points line set by the bookmaker.

First tryscorer: Back a specific player to cross the line first in any match, offering enhanced odds compared to anytime tryscorer markets.

Anytime tryscorer: Bet on a player to score a try at any point during the match.

Winning margin: Predict the exact points difference between the two teams, with specific bands offered such as 1-5 points, 6-10 points, and so on.

Responsible gambling

If you’re having a bet on the Six Nations, remember to practice responsible gambling and bet responsibly.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using the best betting sites, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Try not to get carried away by free bets or casino bonuses, which are widely available on gambling apps.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

