Scotland go in search of their first win of the Rugby World Cup as they face Tonga on Sunday.

Gregor Townsend’s side fell to an 18-3 defeat against the defending champions South Africa on the opening weekend but were afforded a bye week last week as they prepare for this weekend’s must-win clash. Scotland will be eyeing up a bonus-point victory and begin to claw back ground on the Springboks and Ireland who sit in the top two positions.

Tonga have also only played one match thus far in the tournament and got their campaign under way with a 59-16 defeat against Ireland. They will be eyeing up a shock victory on Sunday as they look to leapfrog Scotland into third spot in Pool B.

When is Scotland vs Tonga?

Scotland vs Tonga is due to kick off at 4:45pm BST on Sunday 24 September at the Stade de Nice.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Team news

Townsend makes four changes from the side that lost to South Africa on opening weekend. Rory Sutherland comes into the front row at prop in place of Pierre Schoeman while Scott Cummings joins Richie Gray in the second row, with Grant Gilchrist dropping out of the matchday squad. Elsewhere, Chris Harris replaces Huw Jones in the midfield and Kyle Steyn is preferred to Darcy Graham on the wings.

Scrum-half George Horne and hooker Ewan Ashman are both on the bench after missing the 18-3 defeat against the Springboks with concussion.

Toutai Kefu, meanwhile, retains an unchanged starting fifteen despite that heavy defeat to Ireland, with tighthead prop Ben Tameifuna again skippering the side. There is notable news on the bench, though, where former Australia lock Adam Coleman is set for a seond international debut in the second row as part of a six forwards to two backs split.

Fly half Patrick Pellegrini, called in to replace the injured Otumaka Mausia in Tonga’s squad, also joins the replacements - the playmaker represents Coventry in England’s Championship and appeared in their Premiership Rugby Cup draw with Harlequins last weekend.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Scott Cummings; Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge; Jack Dempsey; Ben White, Finn Russell; Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Chris Harris, Kyle Steyn; Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham.

Tonga XV: Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna; Leva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Vaea Fifita; Augustine Pulu, William Havili; Afusipa Taumoepeau, Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, Solomone Kata; Charles Piutau.

Replacements: 16 Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Semisi Paea, Sione Vailanu; Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini

Odds

Scotland: 1/40

Draw: 40/1

Tonga: 11/1

Prediction

Scotland have had a bye week prior to this fixture and Gregor Townsend’s side will hope to showcase everything that they have worked on. If they can return to their best, they should be too much for this Tonga side. Scotland 40-12 Tonga