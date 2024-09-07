South Africa v New Zealand LIVE: Latest build-up and updates from Rugby Championship match in Cape Town
The Springboks host the All Blacks just one week after a dramatic comeback win gave them an eight-point lead in the Rugby Championship
South Africa face New Zealand on Saturday afternoon in Cape Town in the second game of their double-header in the Rugby Championship.
The Springboks completed a dramatic turnaround in the final 10 minutes last week as a Grant Williams try gave them a 31-27 win in Johannesburg, with Ofa Tuʻungafasi’s yellow card proving the difference as the All Blacks collapsed in the final quarter.
South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus knows that a win in Cape Town would be a vital step towards securing the Championship title, and he has recalled Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux, with Siya Kolisi also passed fit after fracturing his nose last week. In response, New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has benched Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara, calling up Cortez Ratima at scrum-half and using Sevu Reece on the wing. The All Blacks trail South Africa by eight points in the tournament table, and know that a loss today will eliminate them from contention.
Follow all the build-up, score updates and reaction from the Rugby Championship match below:
South Africa team news
Rassie Erasmus recalls Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux to the starting Springboks’ side, while Siya Kolisi is passed fit despite fracturing his nose in last week’s win. Canan Moodie returns on the wing with Kurt-Lee Arendse dealing with concussion, and Eben Etzebeth moves to within a cap of Victor Matfield’s record tally.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Rugby Championship action as South Africa host New Zealand in the second match of their double header.
The Springboks completed an exceptional comeback to defeat the All Blacks 31-27 last time out and move eight points clear at the top of the table and New Zealand will need to shake off that loss if they are to win today.
They need to inflict a first defeat of the campaign on South Africa if they hope to challenge for the title but it already looks like an uphill battle at the halfway stage.
We’ll have all the team news, updates and more throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 4pm.
