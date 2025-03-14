Wales vs England betting tips

The Six Nations reaches a potentially thrilling conclusion this weekend with three teams going into ‘Super Saturday’ still in with a chance of winning the 2025 tournament.

France, Ireland and England all come into the final round with a chance of taking home the title, and though the French remain favourites ahead of their meeting with Scotland, England have a slim chance of snatching the honours that looked far beyond their capabilities at the beginning of the tournament.

While rugby betting sites have France as short as 1/9 to win the Six Nations, England are second favourites coming into the weekend, with prices around 8/1.

But before Steve Borthwick’s side can entertain any thoughts of winning the tournament, they’ll have to get past an old rival in the form of a Wales team who’ll be desperate to avoid ending the tournament with the wooden spoon.

Matt Sherratt’s side have lost all four of their matches in this year’s tournament, but a spirited late rally against Scotland last time out showed that they are not to be underestimated, especially at the Principality.

Nevertheless, the two sides’ recent form is reflected in the pre-match odds, with betting sites offering Wales at 10/3 to grab the win, with England as low as 2/9.

Wales vs England Betting Preview: England to do all they can

England’s performances have steadily improved since an opening 27-22 loss to Ireland in February, with three wins from three since then – including a narrow 26-25 win over likely champions France.

Borthwick’s side may live to regret that loss to Ireland even more now, but all they can do from here is end on a winning note and hope that Scotland do them a huge favour.

Wales have lost all of their games in this year’s competition, and despite back-to-back spirited showings against Ireland and Scotland since Warren Gatland left, they couldn't get over the line in either game, leaving them rock bottom of the table, one point behind Italy.

A result like their opening day 43-0 defeat to France looks very unlikely with the improvements made under Sherratt, but England should have far too much quality for them, even at the Principality Stadium.

Having produced a more free-flowing performance to beat Italy by 23 points last time out, England certainly look set for a closing victory - to that end, a wager on Borthwick’s side to win by a comfortable margin of between 11 and 15 points could offer good value at 9/2 with William Hill.

Wales vs England prediction 1: England to win by 11-15 points - 9/2 William Hill

Wales vs England Tips: Visitors can get the ball rolling

England are expected to be the dominant side in Cardiff, with the visitors obviously hoping to open the scoring to help them get a hold on the match in front of a baying home crowd. A single bet on the team that scores first to win the match is 4/6.

If they can manage the first score, then it should be well within England’s abilities to earn the win, considering Wales’ poor form and the recent disarray in the camp. In fact, England are as short as 1/4 to grab the win.

With those possibilities in mind, wagering on the total amount of points scored on betting apps could prove an interesting prospect, with under 58.5 offered at 10/11. Only one of England’s matches so far has climbed above this total - 71 combined in last week’s win over Italy – while only one Wales match has either – their defeat to Scotland last time out.

And so if choosing these three selections, punters can combine them to form a small accumulator for the match, with Bet365 offering this treble at 11/4.

Wales vs England prediction 2: England to win, team scoring first win, under 58.5 points - 11/4 Bet365

