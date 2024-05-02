✕ Close Man bites young boy's ear live on air at World Snooker Championship

The pre-tournament favourite and World No. 1 Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out at the quarter-final stage of the World Snooker Championship as Stuart Bingham progressed to the semi-finals following a thrilling and stylishly competent contest at the Crucible.

A match that saw the momentum swing both ways throughout was decided late on Wednesday evening when Bingham won three consecutive frames to clinch victory 13-10. Bingham is in action during Thursday evening session where he will face Jak Jones who provided another major upset by defeat Judd Trump. Qualifier Jones wrapped up his 13-9 win with a century break and will feel confident about taking on the 2015 champion Bingham.

Before that though is a scintillating match up between Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert. Wilson, who has perhaps been playing the most consistently great snooker of the tournament, notched up a series of high breaks on his way to a 13-8 quarter-final victory over John Higgins while Gilbert reached the the final four in the world championship for the first time in five years also with a 13-8 win over Stephen Maguire.

Follow all the action from the World Snooker Championship below, and get the latest predictions and odds here.