David Gilbert v Kyren Wilson LIVE: World Snooker Championship score and latest updates today
The semi-finals begin at the Crucible with an open field of possible champions following Ronnie O’Sullivan’s exit
The pre-tournament favourite and World No. 1 Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out at the quarter-final stage of the World Snooker Championship as Stuart Bingham progressed to the semi-finals following a thrilling and stylishly competent contest at the Crucible.
A match that saw the momentum swing both ways throughout was decided late on Wednesday evening when Bingham won three consecutive frames to clinch victory 13-10. Bingham is in action during Thursday evening session where he will face Jak Jones who provided another major upset by defeat Judd Trump. Qualifier Jones wrapped up his 13-9 win with a century break and will feel confident about taking on the 2015 champion Bingham.
Before that though is a scintillating match up between Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert. Wilson, who has perhaps been playing the most consistently great snooker of the tournament, notched up a series of high breaks on his way to a 13-8 quarter-final victory over John Higgins while Gilbert reached the the final four in the world championship for the first time in five years also with a 13-8 win over Stephen Maguire.
Follow all the action from the World Snooker Championship below
How much is the prize fund?
The World Championship is the richest prize in snooker with players sharing a total prize fund of £2,395,000. The winner will receive £500,000, with the runner-up pocketing £200,000 and the losing semi-finalists netting £100,000 each.
An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break (including the qualifying stage), while two maximums made across any of the three triple crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.
How can I watch it?
The entire championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the 17 days. The tournament is also broadcast on Eurosport in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.
When is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Snooker Championship begins at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Saturday 20 April and finishes on Monday 6 May. The top 16 players in the world qualified automatically for the event and have been joined by the 16 men who came through qualifying.
World Snooker Championship
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the World Snooker Championship. We’re at the semi-final stage of the tournament with most of the bigger names having already been dumped out of the tournament.
Of the 16 seeded players only Kyren Wilson (12) has made it through to the final four. His ability to rack up big breaks and close out matches helped him to a 13-8 victory over John Higgins in the quarter-finals and he’ll be a tough opponent for 41-year-old David Gilbert.
Gilbert has had a exemplary run through the competition so far, beating 2023 world champion Luca Brecel in the opening round before sweeping aside Robert Milkins and Stephen Maguire. His form has improved throughout the tournament and has carried him to a first semi-final appearance at the Crucible in five years.
These two go head-to-head for the first semi-final session this afternoon before the other two semi-finalist, Stuart Bingham and Jak Jones, take to the table this evening.
Yesterday, Bingham played a terrific match of mental fortitude to hold off World No. 1 Ronnie O’Sullivan and three winning frames in a row took him into the semis while Jak Jones, a qualifier for the tournament, overcame an underpar Judd Trump to continue his fariytale run.
We’ll have coverage from both matches throughout the day so stick around for all the snooker goodness.
