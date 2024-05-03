✕ Close Man bites young boy's ear live on air at World Snooker Championship

The World Snooker Championship continues on Friday as Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert resume their tense semi-final clash in the morning session.

The duo started today level at 4-4 with Gilbert the slightly happier of the two having scored the higher breaks including a century of 105 in the fourth frame. He continued that form with two more centuries on Friday morning but could only hang with Wilson who repeatedly went in front and was reined in. The match remaining in the balance at 8-8 ahead of the evening resumption.

Yesterday’s evening session was similarly tight. Stuart Bingham, who defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan to reach this stage of the tournament, took a two frame lead and looked on course to fly ahead of fellow qualifier Jak Jones. However, a few errors crept into his game and Jones took advantage and managed to end the session level at 4-4. These two will be back on the table this afternoon.

Follow all the action from the World Snooker Championship below, and get the latest predictions and odds here: