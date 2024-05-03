Stuart Bingham v Jak Jones LIVE: World Snooker Championship score and latest updates today
The World Snooker Championship continues on Friday as Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert resume their tense semi-final clash in the morning session.
The duo started today level at 4-4 with Gilbert the slightly happier of the two having scored the higher breaks including a century of 105 in the fourth frame. He continued that form with two more centuries on Friday morning but could only hang with Wilson who repeatedly went in front and was reined in. The match remaining in the balance at 8-8 ahead of the evening resumption.
Yesterday’s evening session was similarly tight. Stuart Bingham, who defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan to reach this stage of the tournament, took a two frame lead and looked on course to fly ahead of fellow qualifier Jak Jones. However, a few errors crept into his game and Jones took advantage and managed to end the session level at 4-4. These two will be back on the table this afternoon.
Stuart Bingham 6-7 Jak Jones
Oh that’s unlucky. Just as Stuart Bingham looked to be building a nice lead, he gets the cueball to kiss one of the reds and the cueball ends up in the middle left pocket.
Jak Jones plays safe from the restart. Bingham leads by 17.
Stuart Bingham 6-7 Jak Jones
Jones takes on a long pot after the balls are re-racked but it scoots out of the bottom right hand pocket. Bingham then laces in a red to the bottom right and spins the cueball back for a lovely angle on the green.
He knocks that in a screws back into the pack of reds but they don’t split well for him.
Stuart Bingham 6-7 Jak Jones
Stuart Bingham tries for a long pot but misses the bottom left pocket by some margin. He’s mojo looks to have abandoned him for the time being.
The table is a total mess with reds all over the place and the black covered.
Re-rack! Both players decided that this frame is going nowhere and decide to call it a day.
Stuart Bingham 6-7 Jak Jones
There’s a constant look of thoughtful rumination on Jak Jones’ face as he goes about his buisness. A little break puts him six points ahead with Stuart Bingham seemingly in a kind of defensive mindset.
More safety play follows with neither player making inroads.
Stuart Bingham 6-7 Jak Jones
Bingham wants to get some practice having not potted a ball in 24 minutes. He slots a red in using the rest but then misses the pink and concedes the frame.
Jones moves into the lead.
Stuart Bingham 6-6 Jak Jones
Now then Jak Jones. This tight frame is broken open by the Welshman who slowly builds a break and gets up to the magical number of 68.
That means Bingham needs three snookers. He’s not potted one for a while and comes up to the table anyway.
Stuart Bingham 6-6 Jak Jones
Jak Jones has started pretty much every frame in this session playing safe and is perfectly fine letting things play out that way. The 13th frame is no exception.
The difference being a red has been sent up to the baulk cushion cutting off the availability to get the cueball safe at that end of the table.
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s chase for a record eighth World Championship is over after defeat to Stuart Bingham on a day of drama at the Crucible.
O’Sullivan had hoped to move clear of Stephen Hendry as the most successful player at the event in the modern era, but exited at the quarter-final stage after a chaotic encounter that ended 13-10 in Bingham’s favour.
Last the tournament winner in 2022, O’Sullivan had arrived in Sheffield seeking to become only the fourth man to sweep the Triple Crown events in a single season having won The Masters and UK Championship earlier in the campaign.
Stuart Bingham 6-6 Jak Jones
Stuart Bingham 6-6 Jak Jones
All level! The first half of that mini-session belonged to Stuart Bingham but Jak Jones held on and came back into the contest brilliantly.
Jones made less mistakes and just stayed in frames. It’s been his modus operandi for the whole tournament and it’s serving him well.
