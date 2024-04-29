John Higgins v Mark Allen LIVE: World Snooker Championship scores and latest updates
Who earn a place in the quarter-finals? Follow all the action from the Crucible Theatre
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid to claim a record eighth Crucible crown remains firmly on track after he beat Ryan Day 13-7 to reach the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals.
The 48-year-old went into the third session of his second-round clash with a 10-6 lead before winning three out of four frames in just over an hour on Monday afternoon to make it through to the last eight. O’Sullivan will face either world No 17 Jack Lisowski or 2015 Crucible champion Stuart Bingham for a place in the semi-finals.
Lisowski and Bingham get their second-round match finished in Monday’s evening session which also sees the conclusion of Mark Allen and John Higgins’ second-round meeting. Allen holds a slender 9-7 lead after the weekend’s play and needs only four more frames to clinch victory and a spot in the quarter-finals.
Follow all the action from the World Snooker Championship below.
John Higgins 7-9 Mark Allen
The players are out on the floor, and it’s Mark Allen to break.
John Higgins 7-9 Mark Allen
BBC pundit Ken Doherty on how Allen turned this second-round match around yesterday in blistering fashion.
“John was totally out-classing him. He was trying to beat John, a grandmaster, at matchplay. Then he started going for his shots and made four 70+ breaks. He has to be more positive.”
Higgins v Allen and Bingham v Lisowski: The story so far
Yesterday, Mark Allen edged 9-7 ahead in his last-16 meeting with John Higgins in a tight encounter between the pair.
After an even start, back-to-back wins in the 11th and 12th frames put Higgins in front, but Allen then took control by winning the next four frames on the bounce – which included a 94 break – to lead by two.
Meanwhile, Stuart Bingham fended off Jack Lisowski’s comeback to also take a 9-7 lead ahead of tonight’s reunion.
Bingham extended his lead to 6-3 after taking the ninth frame, but Lisowski responded by taking the next three to claw his way back into contention. However, Bingham finished strongly to take a two-frame advantage into the final session.
John Higgins 7-9 Mark Allen
So not long now until John Higgins and Mark Allen resume their battle at the Crucible Theatre. The winner will play Kyren Wilson, who has been arguably the best player of the tournament so far.
World Snooker Championship schedule
Here are the upcoming matches at the Crucible over the next few days as the quarter-finals begin tomorrow morning:
Monday 29 April – second round
7pm
John Higgins 7-9 Mark Allen
Jack Lisowski 7-9 Stuart Bingham
Tuesday 30 April – quarter-finals
10am
David Gilbert v Stephen Maguire
Judd Trump v Jak Jones
2.30pm
Kyren Wilson v John Higgins/Mark Allen
Jack Lisowski/Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O’Sullivan
7pm
David Gilbert v Stephen Maguire
Judd Trump v Jak Jones
Wednesday 1 May – quarter-finals
10am
Judd Trump v Jak Jones
Kyren Wilson v John Higgins/Mark Allen
2.30pm
David Gilbert v Stephen Maguire
Jack Lisowski/Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O’Sullivan
7pm
Kyren Wilson v John Higgins/Mark Allen
Jack Lisowski/Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O’Sullivan
So far today...
Kyren Wilson stormed into the second round with a 13-6 victory over Joe O’Connor.
Wilson took a 10-6 lead into the final session of his second-round match and won a scrappy first frame to move within two of the quarter-finals.
Another long frame followed as O’Connor looked to peg his opponent back but there was nothing he could do to stop Wilson from going 12-6 in front. And Wilson got over the line in the next frame to clinch a comfortable win.
So far today...
Ronnie O’Sullivan hailed the impact intermittent fasting has had on his energy levels during this year’s World Snooker Championship after seeing off Ryan Day to reach the quarter-finals.
The 48-year-old, who is bidding to secure a record eighth Crucible crown, eased his way into the last eight after winning three of the four frames on Monday afternoon to wrap up a 13-7 victory against Welshman Day.
O’Sullivan revealed the challenge of negotiating a 17-day marathon in Sheffield is being made easier by intermittent fasting, with the Englishman going around 16 hours without food before breaking his fast in a bid to boost his energy.
He said: “I just do what’s right for me. It’s not like I sit down with someone and work out what’s right, what’s wrong and how to peak. A lot of people think I do. What I do is I try to eat right. I’m intermittent fasting for this tournament because it gives me more energy.
“There’s certain things I do and it doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to win, I just need every little advantage I can get at this stage. This is a tournament of endurance, stamina and concentration. For me, intermittent fasting just gives me a bit more energy.
“Once the tournament’s over, I’ll be back to eating 24 hours a day. There’s times when you have to work out what’s right for you. I go a certain period of time where I won’t eat and it’s just amazing the energy you get from it. I’ve always found it works really well for me.”
World Snooker Championship 2024
Welcome back to our live coverage of the World Snooker Championship, and an intriguing evening at the Crucible Theatre ahead.
The 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham returns to the table leading Jack Lisowski by two frames, while in our featured match this evening, Mark Allen has the same advantage over four-time champion John Higgins.
Join us this evening
We’ll have all the action from tonight’s session as John Higgins takes on Mark Allen and Jack Lisowski battles Stuart Bingham. We’ll be back just before the session kicks off at 7pm.
Coming up later
There are two more matches taking place this eveing with Mark Allen taking on John Higgins and Jack Lisowski facing Stuart Bingham.
Both games will be played to a finish in a best of 23 contest. Here’s how things currently stand:
(4) Mark Allen 9-7 (13) John Higgins
Jack Lisowski 7-9 Stuart Bingham
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies