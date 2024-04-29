✕ Close Ronnie O'Sullivan signs young fan's shirt

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid to claim a record eighth Crucible crown remains firmly on track after he beat Ryan Day 13-7 to reach the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals.

The 48-year-old went into the third session of his second-round clash with a 10-6 lead before winning three out of four frames in just over an hour on Monday afternoon to make it through to the last eight. O’Sullivan will face either world No 17 Jack Lisowski or 2015 Crucible champion Stuart Bingham for a place in the semi-finals.

Lisowski and Bingham get their second-round match finished in Monday’s evening session which also sees the conclusion of Mark Allen and John Higgins’ second-round meeting. Allen holds a slender 9-7 lead after the weekend’s play and needs only four more frames to clinch victory and a spot in the quarter-finals.

