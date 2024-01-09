Masters snooker LIVE: Reigning champion Judd Trump faces Kyren Wilson in first round

(Getty Images)

Judd Trump takes to the snooker table at Alexandra Palace this afternoon as he begins his defence of the Masters title with a fine match-up against Kyren Wilson.

The Masters is one of snooker’s ‘Triple Crown’ events alongside the World Championship and the UK Championship. All matches are the best of 11 frames except for the final, which is played over 19 frames and two sessions.

The top 16 players according to the snooker world rankings are invited to play and as the 2023 Masters champion Trump is the No.1 seed.

Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan is aiming to win a record-extending eighth title and swept past Ding Junhui in his opening round match on Monday.

Follow all the action from this afternoon’s session below: