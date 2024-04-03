Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter LIVE: Snooker Tour Championship score and updates from grudge match
O’Sullivan and Carter resume their rivalry after their dislike of each other came to a head at the Masters earlier this year
The bitter rivalry between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter resumes this afternoon as the two Essex snooker stars clash in the Tour Championship quarter-finals in Manchester.
The pair have a long-term feud and dislike of each other that came to a head after the final of the Masters earlier this year. O’Sullivan came from 6-3 down to win an eighth Masters crown at Alexandra Palace but Carter was furious with his opponent, accusing him of “disgusting actions” and “snotting all over the floor”.
‘The Rocket’ rejected those claims and hit back with a foul-mouthed rant, insisting “everybody knows what he’s like” and claiming his rival has “issues”. O’Sullivan said: “He’s a f*****g nightmare. F*****g why has he got issues with me? I’m not having it. I don’t care, grow some balls. I don’t give a f***. The more he brings it on, the more I f*****g punish him every time. He needs to sort his f****** life out.”
The Tour Championship is the final tournament before the World Snooker Championship, which begins on 20 April at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, where O’Sullivan will look to add to his UK Championship and Masters successes this season by clinching a modern-record eighth world title.
FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Ali Carter
Expertly done by O’Sullivan, who looks very sharp already. A break of 77 punishes the simple missed red by Carter and Ronnie O’Sullivan wins the first frame of the match.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Ali Carter
O’Sullivan looking typically smooth around the table in the early going. Pots his way beyond the 30-point mark by picking off the loose reds, avoiding the need for any cannons or splitting the main cluster of four reds in the centre of the table.
Then he plays a lovely cannon to disturb that cluster and the frame is at his mercy as he leads 47-12.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Ali Carter
That’s not great from Carter. He was cruising along but misses a simple red to the left corner as it rattles the jaws. Only made 11 from that opportunity for a 12-0 lead in the frame.
O’Sullivan digs out a red and has a chance to counter-attack.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Ali Carter
A bout of safety before O’Sullivan - wearing a natty gold shirt under his waistcoat this afternoon, incidentally - gets a look at the long pot to the left corner but misses it by quite a way.
Carter left with a cut to the left middle and he’ll have the first proper scoring opportunity.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Ali Carter
Ronnie O’Sullivan is probably the best front-runner in the history of snooker, so it’s imperative that Ali Carter makes a fast start today. That’s promising! He crunches in a lovely long red but doesn’t land on the black. A nice safety shot up behind the green.
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter
We’re only a few minutes away from O’Sullivan v Carer getting underway. It’s a best-of-19 match with the first eight frames to be played this afternoon and the remainder this evening.
Mark Williams produces stunning clearance to beat Tom Ford
The most notable action at the Tour Championship yesterday came from Mark Williams as he produced this absolutely incredible clearance to beat Tom Ford 10-9 and book himself a quarter-final spot
Ali Carter ‘put throught the wringer’ by Barry Hawkins
The Tour Championship is a tournament for the 12 best players on the one-year ranking list, where the top four (including Ronnie O’Sullivan) get a bye straight through to the quarter-finals. Those ranked five to 12 play a first-round match with the winners joining the top four in the quarters.
Ali Carter had to withstand a roaring Barry Hawkins comeback in his first-round match yesterday, as he led 7-1 and 9-5 before eventually falling over the line 10-8. How much will that have taken out of him ahead of the match today?
Mark Selby threatens to quit snooker after ‘pathetic’ defeat to Gary Wilson
The Tour Championship has already provided plenty of drama this week, including Mark Selby channelling his inner Ronnie O’Sullivan by suggesting he might quit snooker after a ‘pathetic’ first-round defeat to Gary Wilson.
“I mean I was pathetic really, from start to finish,” Selby told ITV4. “Probably one of the worst games I’ve played as a professional. Definitely up there for sure.
“If I carry on playing like that, then yeah, I won’t be enjoying it and I will be choosing a different career for sure.”
Mark Selby threatens to quit snooker after ‘pathetic’ defeat
Wilson sealed a 10-8 victory with a clearance of 105, but both players were scathing about their performance in Manchester.
Ali Carter’s response to Ronnie O’Sullivan
Ali Carter isn’t exactly the shy and retiring type, so he hit back at that O’Sullivan rant and accused ‘The Rocket’ of not being mentally well.
Carter said: “Ronnie is entitled to his opinion. I just said what it is and how it was and I talk facts. It is as simple as that.”
Asked whether he was angry at O’Sullivan’s comments, he added: “Angry about what? It makes no difference to me what he says. He says different things on different days. I don’t think he even knows what is going to come out of his mouth at certain times.
“I actually feel a bit sorry for him. I don’t think he is that well, mentally.”
