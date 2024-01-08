Masters snooker LIVE: Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on old rival Ding Junhui at Ally Pally
O’Sullivan takes on Ding in the first round of the Masters at Alexandra Palace, in a rematch of the recent UK Championship final
The incomparable Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the snooker baize this afternoon as he gets his Masters campaign up and running at Alexandra Palace with a first-round clash against old foe Ding Junhui.
O’Sullivan is gunning for a record-extending eighth Masters title this week and will be roared on by a raucous and partisan sell-out London crowd that always vociferously gets behind ‘The Rocket’.
The 48-year-old shows no sign of slowing down and is still the sport’s most electrifying presence, while the match-up against Ding specifically is a fascinating one, given the history between the pair. They have squared off almost 30 times over the past 20 years, with O’Sullivan leading the head-to-head 20-6 and beating the Chinese superstar 10-7 in the UK Championship final just before Christmas, as he lifted that trophy for the eighth time.
O’Sullivan also has Ding’s number at the Masters, having won all five meetings between them at the tournament. That includes a memorable 10-3 victory in the 2007 final when a then-19-year-old Ding was left in tears by the crowd’s loud support of the Englishman.
Follow live coverage of the mouth-watering first-round clash below:
When is the Masters and how to watch?
When is the tournament?
The Masters begins on Sunday 7 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 14 January.
How to watch
The entire tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+, which are the rights holders in Ireland and the rest of Europe. Some matches will also be shown on BBC TV channels.
Viewers can stream the action online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer websites and apps, as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ website and apps.
Masters snooker schedule and order of play
Snooker returns to our screens in 2024 with the Masters at Alexandra Palace, one the sport’s jewels in the Triple Crown.
The Masters is always a special event as the world’s best 16 players go up against one another in a straight knockout format.
Judd Trump is the reigning champion after beating Mark Williams in last year’s final, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is aiming to win a record-extending eighth title.
There are several other past winners in this year’s tournament. Mark Selby has three Masters titles; John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Mark Williams have all won it twice; Ding Junhui, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen and Trump all have one title each.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters.
Masters snooker schedule and order of play
Everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters as Judd Trump looks to defend his crown and Ronnie O’Sullivan chases an unprecedented eighth title
Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Ding Junhui
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Masters snooker from Alexandra Palace. The dart boards have been packed away and the baize snooker table erected at Ally Pally for the first event of the year.
And we have a cracking first-round match-up this afternoon with the ever-popular Ronnie O’Sullivan facing old rival Ding Junhui.
Stick with us for full live coverage.
