Masters snooker LIVE: Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on old rival Ding Junhui at Ally Pally

The incomparable Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the snooker baize this afternoon as he gets his Masters campaign up and running at Alexandra Palace with a first-round clash against old foe Ding Junhui.

O’Sullivan is gunning for a record-extending eighth Masters title this week and will be roared on by a raucous and partisan sell-out London crowd that always vociferously gets behind ‘The Rocket’.

The 48-year-old shows no sign of slowing down and is still the sport’s most electrifying presence, while the match-up against Ding specifically is a fascinating one, given the history between the pair. They have squared off almost 30 times over the past 20 years, with O’Sullivan leading the head-to-head 20-6 and beating the Chinese superstar 10-7 in the UK Championship final just before Christmas, as he lifted that trophy for the eighth time.

O’Sullivan also has Ding’s number at the Masters, having won all five meetings between them at the tournament. That includes a memorable 10-3 victory in the 2007 final when a then-19-year-old Ding was left in tears by the crowd’s loud support of the Englishman.

