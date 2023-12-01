✕ Close Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he was 'on phone to Samaritans' at snooker world championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to action at the UK Snooker Championship this afternoon as he bids for a place in the semi-finals at the York Barbican.

O’Sullivan is bidding for an eighth UK Championship crown this week and Zhou Yuelong is the latest man to try and ground ‘the Rocket’, having dispatched fellow ‘Class of ‘92’ member John Higgins on Wednesday to book a quarter-final spot.

For his part, O’Sullivan saw off Robert Milkins 6-5 to seal a place in the last eight, although was given an almightly scare when Milkins battled from 5-3 behind to force a deciding frame that he probably should have won, before falling agonisingly short of a first-ever victory over the seven-time world champion in a multi-frame match.

Despite his victory, the 47-year-old was typically self-critical in the aftermath. “I don’t understand how this game works,” shrugged O’Sullivan. “I gave up a long time ago. I just keep turning up and stinking out gaffes. I stunk it out today and I’ll stink it out tomorrow. You’ll have to get a mask to watch me play.”

