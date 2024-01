When is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing at the Masters?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ronnie O’Sullivan will be in action on Monday as snooker returns to our screens with the Masters at Alexandra Palace.

The tournament is one of the most prestigious in the calendar, when the world’s best 16 players go up against each other in a straight knockout format.

Judd Trump is the reigning champion after beating Mark Williams in last year’s final, while O’Sullivan is aiming to win a record-extending eighth title.

There are several other past winners in this year’s tournament. Mark Selby has three Masters titles; John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Mark Williams have all won it twice; Ding Junhui, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen and Trump all have one title each.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters.

When is the tournament?

The Masters begins on Sunday 7 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 14 January.

How to watch

The entire tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+, which are the rights holders in Ireland and the rest of Europe. Some matches will also be shown on BBC TV channels (listed below).

Viewers can stream the action online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer websites and apps, as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ website and apps.

What is the prize money?

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finals: £60,000

Quarter-finals: £30,000

First round: £15,000

Highest break prize: £15,000

Total prize pot: £725,000

Masters snooker schedule

First round (best of 11 frames)

Sunday 7 January

1pm: Luca Brecel v Jack Lisowski – BBC Two

7pm: Shaun Murphy v Zhang Anda – BBC Red Button

Monday 8 January

1pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ding Junhui – BBC Two

7pm: Mark Williams v Ali Carter – BBC Red Button

Tuesday 9 January

1pm: Judd Trump v Kyren Wilson – BBC Two

7pm: Neil Robertson v Barry Hawkins – BBC Red Button

Wednesday 10 January

1pm: Mark Allen v John Higgins – BBC Two

7pm: Mark Selby v Robert Milkins – BBC Red Button

Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)

Thursday 11 January

1pm: QF3 - O’Sullivan or Ding v Robertson or Hawkins – BBC Two

7pm: QF4 - Brecel or Lisowski v Murphy or Zhang – BBC Red Button

Friday 12 January

1pm: QF1 - Trump or Wilson v Williams or Carter – BBC Two

7pm: QF2 - Allen or Higgins v Selby or Milkins – BBC Red Button

Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)

Saturday 13 January

1pm: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 – BBC One

7pm: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 – BBC Two

Final (best of 19 frames)

Sunday 14 January