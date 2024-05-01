✕ Close Ronnie O'Sullivan signs young fan's shirt

Ronnie O’Sullivan is in action at the Crucible Theatre today to finish his World Snooker Championship quarter-final with Stuart Bingham after they ended the first session all square at 4-4. O’Sullivan is chasing a record eighth title as well as the season triple crown, but the experienced Bingham is providing a real test after a smooth passage through the first two rounds.

In the other quarter-finals, which all conclude today, Judd Trump was knocked out of by Jak Jones in a major upset. The world No 2 never got into his stride with a series of shocking misses and Jones wrapped up the 13-9 victory with a century break. He will now play either O’Sullivan or Bingham in his first semi-final at the Crucible.

Elsewhere, Kyren Wilson turned the screw on John Higgins with more high-scoring breaks to open up a big lead against the four-time champion, and David Gilbert held a commanding lead Stephen Maguire coming into their final session.

Follow all the action from the World Snooker Championship below, and get the latest predictions and odds here.