Ronnie O’Sullivan v Stuart Bingham LIVE: World Snooker Championship score and latest updates today
O’Sullivan is embroiled in a tight quarter-final with 2015 world champion Bingham at the Crucible Theatre
Ronnie O’Sullivan is in action at the Crucible Theatre today to finish his World Snooker Championship quarter-final with Stuart Bingham after they ended the first session all square at 4-4. O’Sullivan is chasing a record eighth title as well as the season triple crown, but the experienced Bingham is providing a real test after a smooth passage through the first two rounds.
In the other quarter-finals, which all conclude today, Judd Trump was knocked out of by Jak Jones in a major upset. The world No 2 never got into his stride with a series of shocking misses and Jones wrapped up the 13-9 victory with a century break. He will now play either O’Sullivan or Bingham in his first semi-final at the Crucible.
Elsewhere, Kyren Wilson turned the screw on John Higgins with more high-scoring breaks to open up a big lead against the four-time champion, and David Gilbert held a commanding lead Stephen Maguire coming into their final session.
Follow all the action from the World Snooker Championship below, and get the latest predictions and odds here.
O’Sullivan v Bingham: The match so far...
Ronnie O’Sullivan was locked at 4-4 with Stuart Bingham following the opening session of their best-of-25 frames World Snooker Championship quarter-final at the Crucible.
O’Sullivan, bidding for a record eighth world title, had looked out of sorts during the early exchanges following some wayward cueing as Bingham – who beat Jack Lisowski 13-11 on Monday night – took the first two frames with breaks of 55 and 75.
Kyren Wilson 9-5 John Higgins
On the other side of the arena, John Higgins has pulled back a frame but is still heavily trailing Kyren Wilson.
Jak Jones beats Judd Trump 13-9!
Jones leaves himself short on the blue and needs to put away a testing mid-length red to keep the break alive... and he pots it right into the centre of the pocket. A couple more reds, and Jones has won the frame and the match! He polishes off the table for a brilliant century break.
A huge upset in the quarter-finals. Judd Trump is out and Jak Jones is into his first World Championship semi-final.
Judd Trump 9-12 Jak Jones (best of 25)
Jones is understandably taking his time with what is perhaps the most important break of his life. He is having to use the rest to reach some awkward balls, but so far he’s kept good control of the cue ball.
He leads 44-25 right now and there are six reds left on the table.
Judd Trump 9-12 Jak Jones (best of 25)
Trump cannot believe it – he tries to fire the cue ball into baulk and back out again after potting the blue, but he hits the brown and sends the white in off! It just isn’t happening for the world No 2.
Jones now comes to an inviting table 25 points down but with the chance to hit back and win the match. Can he hold his nerve?
Judd Trump 9-12 Jak Jones (best of 25)
The 22nd frame starts in bizarre circumstances as Jak Jones misses a red, and unfortunately that red decides to push the bouncing white into the right middle pocket. It gives Trump four points and the white ball in hand, with the responsible red still sitting over the middle pocket waiting to be potted.
This is a big chance for Trump, who might be feeling a little looser now, with the match almost gone and nothing left to do but attack.
Jones wins 21st frame! Judd Trump 9-12 Jak Jones (best of 25)
Finally Jones gets a look at the red and he buries a tricky mid-length pot into the yellow pocket. And with that, Trump concedes the frame!
Judd Trump 9-11 Jak Jones (best of 25)
Jones and Trump are locked in a gripping safety exchange on this final red. The drama is all centred around the yellow and green, which are clustered together in the jaws of the green pocket. Trump almost fouled by knocking the green into the yellow and in, but somehow it stayed out of the pocket.
Kyren Wilson 8-4 John Higgins
On the other side of the screen, Wilson and Higgins have re-emerged after their mid-session interval, with Kryen Wilson in control.
Judd Trump 9-11 Jak Jones (best of 25)
So an edgy Trump lacking confidence comes back to the table, needing to clear it to win the frame. He plays a magnificent screw shot to leave himself on the black, with one more red remaining. This slightly tricky black down to the left corner is a must-pot... and he makes it.
Trump plays safe off the final red, trailing 53-21.
