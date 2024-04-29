Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ryan Day LIVE: World Snooker Championship scores and latest updates
Can O’Sullivan earn a place in the quarter-finals as he chases a record eighth world title? Follow all the action from the Crucible Theatre
Ronnie O’Sullivan is closing in on a place in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship after taking a 10-6 lead over Ryan Day.
O’Sullivan got off to a rapid start with a brilliant century break on Sunday morning, before rattling off five of the first six frames to ensure control of the match ever since.
Day has shown plenty of resolve though, having beaten Barry Hawkins in the first round, with breaks of 72 and 75 to claim the last two frames.
The winner will face either world number 17 Jack Lisowski or 2015 Crucible champion Stuart Bingham in the last eight.
Follow all the action from O’Sullivan and Day’s final session below:
What is the tournament format?
- First round - best of 19 frames played over two sessions.
- Second round and quarter-finals - best of 25 frames played over three sessions.
- Semi-finals - best of 33 frames over four sessions.
- Final - best of 35 frames over four sessions.
How much is the prize fund?
The World Championship is the richest prize in snooker with players sharing a total prize fund of £2,395,000. The winner will receive £500,000, with the runner-up pocketing £200,000 and the losing semi-finalists netting £100,000 each.
An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break (including the qualifying stage), while two maximums made across any of the three triple crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.
How can I watch it?
The entire championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the 17 days. The tournament is also broadcast on Eurosport in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is the World Snooker Chammpionship?
The World Snooker Championship begins at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Saturday 20 April and finishes on Monday 6 May.
The top 16 players in the world qualified automatically for the event and have been joined by the 16 men who came through qualifying.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s snooker action as Ronnie O’Sullivan takes to the table once again at the World Championship in Sheffield.
He leads Wales’ Ryan Day 10-6 in their second round clash needing just three more frames to clinch a place in the quarter-finals and continue his pursuit of an eighth world title.
Also in action this afternoon is Kyren Wilson who is similarly 10-6 ahead of Joe O’Connor. The winner of this match will go on to face either John Higgins or Mark Allen who get their second round clash decided this evening.
Should he progress, O’Sullivan will face Jack Lisowski or Stuart Bingham in the next round before a potential blockbuster semi-final against Judd Trump.
We’ll have all the action throughout the afternoon so stick around to see if Ronnie O’Sullivan can reach the last eight.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies