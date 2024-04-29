✕ Close Ronnie O'Sullivan signs young fan's shirt

Ronnie O’Sullivan is closing in on a place in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship after taking a 10-6 lead over Ryan Day.

O’Sullivan got off to a rapid start with a brilliant century break on Sunday morning, before rattling off five of the first six frames to ensure control of the match ever since.

Day has shown plenty of resolve though, having beaten Barry Hawkins in the first round, with breaks of 72 and 75 to claim the last two frames.

The winner will face either world number 17 Jack Lisowski or 2015 Crucible champion Stuart Bingham in the last eight.

Follow all the action from O’Sullivan and Day’s final session below: