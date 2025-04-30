Ronnie O’Sullivan v Si Jiahui LIVE: World Snooker Championship score and updates plus Higgins v Williams
Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his quest for a history-making eighth world title against Si Jiahui while John Higgins and Mark Williams play to a finish in their quarter-final
Ronnie O’Sullivan is already in control of his record-extending 23rd World Snooker Championship quarter-final against Si Jiahui as ‘The Rocket’ continues his bid for a history-making eighth world title.
O’Sullivan wasted little time in securing a routine 13-4 win over Pang Junxu in the second round at the Crucible Theatre and now leads talented youngster Si, who shockingly made the semi-finals here in 2023 at the age of just 20, 6-2 after their first session on Tuesday afternoon.
Now 22, the Chinese star has established himself in the top 16 but a best-of-25 clash against the greatest snooker player of all time still represents a huge challenge for the fearless potter and any errors during the first eight frames were punished by a ruthless O’Sullivan, who will look to break the back of the best-of-25 contest when the second session resumes this morning.
Wednesday’s 10am session will also feature O’Sullivan’s fellow ‘Class of 92’ veterans John Higgins and Mark Williams playing to a finish in their quarter-final. The pair were locked at 8-8 following an intriguing first two sessions, with 13 frames the target for victory.
Follow all the scores, results and latest updates from the World Snooker Championship below:
Today's schedule at the Crucible.
Have a look at this beauty! What a set of matches we have coming up today as all four quarter-finals will be finished.
Some say this is the best day of the entire championship and you know what, I’m inclined to agree.
Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Williams, John Higgins, Luca Brecel - the line-up is STACKED!
Quarter-finals
10:00
John Higgins 8-8 Mark Williams - to a finish
Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-2 Si Jiahui
14:30
Zhao Xintong 12-4 Chris Wakelin - to a finish
Luca Brecel 3-5 Judd Trump
19:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Si Jiahui - to a finish
Luca Brecel v Judd Trump - to a finish
Ronnie O’Sullivan explains success of snooker’s ‘Class of 92’
Hard competition and enduring happiness are the reasons why snooker’s ‘Class of ’92’ have continued to hold the sport’s new generations at bay, according to seven-times world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.
The 49-year-old eased into a 6-2 lead after the first session of his Crucible quarter-final against Si Jiahui on Tuesday while John Higgins and Mark Williams slugged it out to stay level at 8-8 heading into Wednesday.
The trio boast 14 world titles between them and and few would dare bet against that number increasing as they continue to cut a swathe through the draw in Sheffield.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2025 World Snooker Championship.
It’s quarter-final Wednesday and boy oh boy have we got an epic day of action lined up
