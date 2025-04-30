( Action Images via Reuters )

Ronnie O’Sullivan is already in control of his record-extending 23rd World Snooker Championship quarter-final against Si Jiahui as ‘The Rocket’ continues his bid for a history-making eighth world title.

O’Sullivan wasted little time in securing a routine 13-4 win over Pang Junxu in the second round at the Crucible Theatre and now leads talented youngster Si, who shockingly made the semi-finals here in 2023 at the age of just 20, 6-2 after their first session on Tuesday afternoon.

Now 22, the Chinese star has established himself in the top 16 but a best-of-25 clash against the greatest snooker player of all time still represents a huge challenge for the fearless potter and any errors during the first eight frames were punished by a ruthless O’Sullivan, who will look to break the back of the best-of-25 contest when the second session resumes this morning.

Wednesday’s 10am session will also feature O’Sullivan’s fellow ‘Class of 92’ veterans John Higgins and Mark Williams playing to a finish in their quarter-final. The pair were locked at 8-8 following an intriguing first two sessions, with 13 frames the target for victory.

Follow all the scores, results and latest updates from the World Snooker Championship below: