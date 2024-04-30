✕ Close Ronnie O'Sullivan signs young fan's shirt

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid to claim a record eight World Snooker Championship crown continues today as the 48-year-old faces Stuart Bingham for a place in the semi-finals.

O’Sullivan defeated Ryan Day 13-7 on Monday before revealing that “intermittent fasting” was playing a key role in his Crucible bid and giving him energy for the 17-day marathon in Sheffield.

The seven-time champion now takes on the 2015 winner Bingham, who edged a tight contest with Jack Lisowski in the previous round, while Judd Trump is in action against Jak Jones in the earlier session as the quarter-finals get underway.

Last night, John Higgins won a thriller with Mark Allen to book his place in the quarter-finals. Higgins trailed for much of the match but managed to hang on and force a deciding frame, where he produced a stunning clearance – sparked by a do-or-die doubled red across the table – to edge out Allen and take the win.

Follow all the action from the World Snooker Championship below.