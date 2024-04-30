Ronnie O’Sullivan v Stuart Bingham LIVE: World Snooker Championship scores and Judd Trump v Jak Jones latest
The quarter-finals are underway at Crucible Theatre as Judd Trump faces Jak Jones before Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Stuart Bingham
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid to claim a record eight World Snooker Championship crown continues today as the 48-year-old faces Stuart Bingham for a place in the semi-finals.
O’Sullivan defeated Ryan Day 13-7 on Monday before revealing that “intermittent fasting” was playing a key role in his Crucible bid and giving him energy for the 17-day marathon in Sheffield.
The seven-time champion now takes on the 2015 winner Bingham, who edged a tight contest with Jack Lisowski in the previous round, while Judd Trump is in action against Jak Jones in the earlier session as the quarter-finals get underway.
Last night, John Higgins won a thriller with Mark Allen to book his place in the quarter-finals. Higgins trailed for much of the match but managed to hang on and force a deciding frame, where he produced a stunning clearance – sparked by a do-or-die doubled red across the table – to edge out Allen and take the win.
Follow all the action from the World Snooker Championship below.
World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump on breakaway tour
Judd Trump cruised into the quarter-finals of the World Championship with a 13-7 win over Tom Ford at the Crucible, before revealing he he rejected offers to join a rival snooker tour.
Trump said he has no interest in the prospective LIV-style breakaway, which is understood to emanate from the Far East and requires a commitment to play in eight regular events plus a grand final in exchange for a six-figure sign-on fee.
“A few people have tried to contact me and I just couldn’t be bothered,” said Trump. “If they try to contact me or my brother I just tell them to go away. I’m very happy where I am, with the tournaments I play in.
“I need something with history and heritage. I need something to play for. I don’t think I would really get out of bed for an exhibition series.”
World Snooker Championship: Higgins ‘one of the few’ who can win Crucible title
Mark Allen, meanwhile, said he “only had himself to blame” after his defeat to John Higgins. He told the BBC of the late-night thriller: “It had a bit of everything in there, some good stuff, some not so good.
“I had more than enough chances to win it and credit to John, he does what John does and clears up in the deciding frame.
“I’ve only myself to blame. I had plenty of chances and just didn’t take them.”
On his opponent’s chances of winning the tournament, Allen said: “He’s one of the good guys on tour, I’ve said that for a long, long time. He’s ultra competitive. He wants to win and obviously wants to get back into the top 16.
“But there’s bigger and better things ahead for John Higgins if he believes himself because he’s one of the few who can go on and win this tournament. There’s only a couple I believe who can win it and he’s one of them.”
World Snooker Championship: Vintage John Higgins
Higgins told BBC Sport: “It’s probably the best [clearance] with what I’ve been through in the last couple of years. I think I have still got it. I gave myself a chance with a new cue coming down. Although I missed a few, I was really wanting to go for my shots.
“I was looking around at 12-12 when Mark was on a break, thinking ‘I’ve loved being out here, I’ve loved playing here and I’d love to come back again’ so to hold myself together, I’m proud of myself.
“I’m pretty good under pressure - I have to give myself a pat on the back. I know people over the last couple of years might be thinking I’m not - but I can still hold it together in these pressure moments.”
World Snooker Championship: Last night
“One of the best reds you will ever see,” from John Higgins.
World Snooker Championship: Last night
John Higgins summoned one of the great Crucible breaks to sink Mark Allen 13-12 and reach the quarter-finals for the 18th time in his career.
Coming to the table 62 points down in the decider, the 48-year-old played a nerveless double on a red to the middle, and later nailed a red down the top cushion that Stephen Hendry, commentating on the BBC, called “one of the best shots I’ve ever seen”, as he fashioned a 71 clearance to snatch the match.
Higgins had resumed trailing 9-7 and fell a further frame behind before he chiselled a gutsy comeback that ultimately secured his place in the top 16 for next season - and left Allen still waiting for his maiden world crown.
Higgins will next face Kyren Wilson, who won the three frames required in the afternoon session to complete a 13-6 win over Joe O’Connor.
PA
World Snooker Championship
Ronnie O’Sullivan on how “intermittent fasting” is giving him an energy boost during the World Snooker Championship
“I just do what’s right for me. It’s not like I sit down with someone and work out what’s right, what’s wrong and how to peak. A lot of people think I do.
“What I do is I try to eat right. I’m intermittent fasting for this tournament because it gives me more energy.
“There’s certain things I do and it doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to win, I just need every little advantage I can get at this stage.
“This is a tournament of endurance, stamina and concentration. For me, intermittent fasting just gives me a bit more energy.
“Once the tournament’s over, I’ll be back to eating 24 hours a day. There’s times when you have to work out what’s right for you.
“I go a certain period of time where I won’t eat and it’s just amazing the energy you get from it. I’ve always found it works really well for me.”
He added: “Animals in the forest apparently go days without food and then all of a sudden they get hungry, get their prey, eat it and just digest it for a while. They’re not having three meals a day, it’s just eat when you’re hungry and give your body a rest sometimes.
World Snooker Championship: Upcoming schedule
Tuesday 30 April – quarter-finals
10am
David Gilbert v Stephen Maguire
Judd Trump v Jak Jones
2.30pm
Kyren Wilson v John Higgins
Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O’Sullivan
7pm
David Gilbert v Stephen Maguire
Judd Trump v Jak Jones
When is Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Stuart Bingham?
When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Stuart Bingham?
The quarter-final match will be played across two sessions, with the coverage of the first session at 1pm BST preparing for a 2:30pm start on Tuesday 30 April.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the World Snooker Championship live across the BBC’s platforms. Here is the schedule for Tuesday (all times BST).
Tuesday 30 April live coverage
13:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
20:00-22:00 - BBC Four
Hello and welcome. Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid to claim a record eight World Snooker Championship crown continues today as the 48-year-old faces Stuart Bingham for a place in the semi-finals.
O’Sullivan defeated Ryan Day 13-7 on Monday before revealing that “intermittent fasting” was playing a key role in his Crucible bid and giving him energy for the 17-day marathon in Sheffield.
The seven-time champion now takes on the 2015 winner Bingham, who edged a tight contest with Jack Lisowski in the previous round, while Judd Trump is in action against Jak Jones in the earlier session as the quarter-finals get underway.
Last night, John Higgins won a thriller with Mark Allen to book his place in the quarter-finals. Higgins trailed for much of the match but managed to hang on and force a deciding frame, where he produced a stunning clearance – sparked by a do-or-die doubled red across the table – to edge out Allen and take the win.
