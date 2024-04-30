Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What time does Ronnie O’Sullivan play today?

Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Stuart Bingham in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship

Nathan Edwards
Tuesday 30 April 2024 07:27
Comments
Ronnie O’Sullivan shared a laugh with the crowd during his victory over Ryan Day (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan shared a laugh with the crowd during his victory over Ryan Day (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Ronnie O’Sullivan is looking to reach the final four of the World Snooker Championship after dispatching round-of-16 opponent Ryan Day at the Crucible on Monday to reach the quarter-finals.

The 48-year-old is aiming to win snooker’s Triple Crown in a single season for the first time in his career, with the Masters and UK Championship already secured earlier in the year, and the World Championship the missing piece.

O’Sullivan has been the king of the Crucible since his first trophy in 2001, and if he wins his eighth title in Sheffield this year it will see him become the outright record holder ahead of Stephen Hendry.

Recommended

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Stuart Bingham?

The quarter-final match will be played across two sessions, with the coverage of the first session at 1pm BST preparing for a 2:30pm start on Tuesday 30 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the World Snooker Championship live across the BBC’s platforms. Here is the schedule for Tuesday (all times BST).

Tuesday 30 April live coverage

13:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

Get the latest World Snooker Championship predictions and odds here.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in