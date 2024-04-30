What time does Ronnie O’Sullivan play today?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ronnie O’Sullivan is looking to reach the final four of the World Snooker Championship after dispatching round-of-16 opponent Ryan Day at the Crucible on Monday to reach the quarter-finals.

The 48-year-old is aiming to win snooker’s Triple Crown in a single season for the first time in his career, with the Masters and UK Championship already secured earlier in the year, and the World Championship the missing piece.

O’Sullivan has been the king of the Crucible since his first trophy in 2001, and if he wins his eighth title in Sheffield this year it will see him become the outright record holder ahead of Stephen Hendry.

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Stuart Bingham?

The quarter-final match will be played across two sessions, with the coverage of the first session at 1pm BST preparing for a 2:30pm start on Tuesday 30 April.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the World Snooker Championship live across the BBC’s platforms. Here is the schedule for Tuesday (all times BST).

Tuesday 30 April live coverage

13:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

