What time does Ronnie O’Sullivan play today?

Ronnie O’Sullivan is looking to reach the final four of the World Snooker Championship as he continues his quarter-final with Stuart Bingham on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old is aiming to win snooker’s Triple Crown in a single season for the first time in his career, with the Masters and UK Championship already secured earlier in the year, and the World Championship the missing piece.

O’Sullivan has been the king of the Crucible since his first trophy in 2001, and if he wins his eighth title in Sheffield this year it will see him become the outright record holder ahead of Stephen Hendry.

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Stuart Bingham?

The quarter-final match began on Tuesday, finishing 4-4. The final two sessions will be played across Wednesday, starting at 2pm BST and playing to a conclusion from 7pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the World Snooker Championship live across the BBC’s platforms. Here is the schedule for Tuesday (all times BST).

Wednesday 1 May

10am

Judd Trump 8-8 Jak Jones

Kyren Wilson 5-3 John Higgins

2.30pm

David Gilbert 10-6 Stephen Maguire

Stuart Bingham 4-4 Ronnie O’Sullivan

7pm

Kyren Wilson v John Higgins

Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O’Sullivan

