World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest score updates as Mark Selby and Luca Brecel contest final
Four-time world champion Mark Selby takes on the mercurial Belgian Luca Brecel in the 2023 final at the Crucible Theatre
Mark Selby and Luca Brecel are battling to become the 2023 snooker world champion at the Crucble Theatre.
Selby saw off Mark Allen in a slugfest on Saturday night while Brecel pulled off a stunning comeback to knock out China’s Si Jiahui.
Selby has four world titles to his name and could become only the fourth player in the Crucible era to win a fifth, following in the path of Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan. A fifth crown would cement Selby as one of the greats of the game, but standing in his way is the supremely talented Belgian Brecel, who at 28 is starting to find the best form his career. Brecel despatched the pre-tournament favourite O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals and his confidence looks bullet-proof as he takes on the famously gritty Selby.
Follow all the action from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below:
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 1-5 Brecel
After a long, draining safety battle, Selby leaves the thinnest of snicks and Brecel takes it to pot the blue and clinch the frame. What a start to his first final by the Belgian, who is playing a thrilling brand of attacking snooker and holding his own in the safety exchanges too.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 1-4 Brecel
Selby comes unstuck trying to get from brown to blue and – with the scores at Selby 49-66 Brecel – a safety battle ensues on the blue. Every frame is crucial, of course, but this feels like a particularly significant moment in this opening session...
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 1-4 Brecel
Brecel can’t quite finish the job, though, and he lets Selby back to the table. The four-time champion puts away the last couple of reds and begins sweeping up the colours – he needs them all, and the pink is currently safe on the side cushion.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 1-4 Brecel
Selby then loses position after screwing off the black into the wrong red, and leaving himself a very tricky cut to the middle pocket which hits the near jaw. Brecel comes back to the table trailing by three points, 30-27. He buries a beautiful red to get started.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 1-4 Brecel
And yet, Brecel slightly loses control of the cue ball and misses a red using the rest – after his rest skills were given a big intro by John Virgo on commentary – and Mark Selby comes to the table with the balls well spread.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 1-4 Brecel
Wow, what a couple of shots these are. Luca Brecel first pots a red with a clever double across the middle of the table, then slams home the brown and top-spins the cue ball off one cushion into the pack to get himself on a red. The brown was absolutely cracked into the middle, a phenomenal pot.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 1-4 Brecel
Selby doesn’t get the snooker he requires, and Brecel puts away the final red with a long thin cut to restore his three-frame lead.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 1-3 Brecel
Brecel does indeed rack up a score and has 71 points on the board when the break ends – Mark Selby comes back to the table needing snookers.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 1-3 Brecel
Brecel tries to pot a long red to the green pocket and misses to leave Selby a tempting one that requires a little swerve of the cue ball to navigate the route between blue and green – Selby boldy attempts it, and misses, and Brecel is left with a simple red to begin a potentially telling break in this fifth frame.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 1-3 Brecel
The players are back out on the Crucible floor. Selby pots a long red but isn’t on a colour, and a safety exchange begins.
