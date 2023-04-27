World Snooker Championship LIVE: Luca Brecel takes on Chinese sensation Si Jiahui in semi-finals
Luca Brecel, who knocked out Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals, is taking on 20-year-old Chinese debutant Si Jiahui in the World Snooker Championship semis
Just four players remain at the 2023 World Snooker Championship as the tournament reaches the semi-final stage.
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s search for a record eighth world title came to an end in the quarter-finals as Luca Brecel secured perhaps the biggest win of his career so far. The Belgian takes on breakthrough Chinese youngster Si Jiahui as the last four action gets underway, with Si mightily impressive so far on Crucible debut and surviving a final frame decider against Anthony McGill late on Wednesday evening.
The semi-finals are contested over 33 frames in a single table format, with Brecel and Si hoping to set up a meeting with either Mark Allen or Mark Selby, who begin their encounter later on Thursday.
Follow all the live scores and results from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below:
Si Jiahui 3-1 Luca Brecel
Rather contrasting mid-session intervals for the two players, you’d guess. Si Jiahui would have loved to just keep rolling on, the Crucible debutant looking so calm and composed in thrice clearing the table to take those last three frames before the break. Luca Brecel, conversely, was probably rather glad to get back to the dressing room, clear his head and try to reset. He’ll back his game to come good but just needs to steady himself.
Si Jiahui 3-1 Luca Brecel
“Phenomenal snooker,” purrs Stephen Hendry - a third clearance in a row allows Si to extend his lead.
Si Jiahui 2-1 Luca Brecel
These last three frames have been wonderful to watch from Si. For a third time in quick succession Brecel gives him a faint sniff and Si shows his skill, 97% his potting success as he again embarks on a delicious, frame-winning break.
Si Jiahui 2-1 Luca Brecel
The two trade tough misses, Si first bothered by an unwelcome yellow and unable to find the right degree of cut to the left middle, before a Brecel double has the crowd clapping but the red refuses to drop.
Si Jiahui 2-1 Luca Brecel
Luca Brecel can have a habit of just trying too hard to force things. I thought he looked nice and relaxed when cultivating that comeback against Ronnie O’Sullivan yesterday, making sure to play the balls as they came and not necessarily go chasing for pots. For the third time already he makes a hash of a pot that should really have gone in trying to do something slightly ambitious positionally.
Can Si capitalise? Nope, a red cut too thinly bounces off a middle mandible.
Si Jiahui 2-1 Luca Brecel
Back to back centuries for Si Jiahui. Again the Chinese starlet clears up. Fabulous snooker.
Si Jiahui 1-1 Luca Brecel
Si contorts his hand around the middle pocket, spreading the digits to ensure he can cue freely through to the penultimate red. In it goes with a rattle, and the last ballon rouge is frame ball, knocked in with a nifty switch of hand.
Si Jiahui 1-1 Luca Brecel
Luca Brecel would rather like that pot back, the yellow simple enough for a player of his quality but vibrating in the jaws and popping free with the lead only 33. The balls are spread nicely enough for Si to move ahead in the frame with four one-pointers left on the table.
Si Jiahui 1-1 Luca Brecel
That’s not how Si would have liked to have started after that clearance, though, leaving Brecel an opening red with a careless first shot of the frame. The Belgian squanders his first opportunity to build a break but is back amongst the balls soon enough.
Si Jiahui 1-1 Luca Brecel
That’s Si Jiahui’s highest break of the tournament, and a real marker laid down to Luca Brecel. John Parrott makes the point on the BBC that there has been virtually nothing from Si on the tour this season to suggest performances like these were coming - a quarter final at the European Masters last August is the 20-year-old’s only result of note.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies