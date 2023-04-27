✕ Close Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

Just four players remain at the 2023 World Snooker Championship as the tournament reaches the semi-final stage.

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s search for a record eighth world title came to an end in the quarter-finals as Luca Brecel secured perhaps the biggest win of his career so far. The Belgian takes on breakthrough Chinese youngster Si Jiahui as the last four action gets underway, with Si mightily impressive so far on Crucible debut and surviving a final frame decider against Anthony McGill late on Wednesday evening.

The semi-finals are contested over 33 frames in a single table format, with Brecel and Si hoping to set up a meeting with either Mark Allen or Mark Selby, who begin their encounter later on Thursday.

