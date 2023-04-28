World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest score and updates from semi-finals as Si Juahui leads Luca Brecel
Mark Selby and Mark Allen are squaring off in the other semi-final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield
Si Jiahui edged into a two frame lead after a fascinating first session of the youngster’s World Snooker Championship semi-final against Luca Brecel and the pair will resume their best-of-33 contest on Friday morning.
The 20-year-old Si survived a final frame decider against Anthony McGill to reach the last four on debut at the Crucible, and showed few signs of nerves early in his encounter with Brecel.
The Chinese player sparkled to take four frames on the bounce after losing the opening frame of the match and, but for a missed black off the spot, would have further extended his lead. But a simple miss afforded Brecel an opportunity to get back in the match, with the two players splitting the final two frames of the session to leave Si 5-3 in front overnight.
The winner of the semi-final will face either Mark Allen or Mark Selby in the World Championship final, with Allen winning the final three frames to lead 5-3 overnight.
Follow all the live scores and results from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below:
Luca Brecel 3-5 Si Jiahui
With the reds split, all the youngster needs to do is keep his composure to finish off this first frame of the morning. He pots frame-ball red to move 64 points ahead with only 59 remaining, although does run out of position, meaning Brecel will play on for snookers. But this should be 6-3 to Si.
Oooof! Si left half a chance by Brecel and crunches a long red into the heart of the left corner pocket. Dead still on the shot, perfect technique. Doesn’t finish perfectly on the green but forces it in and then thumps home a mid-range red and hoes back up for a baulk colour.
Nerveless stuff from Si once more.
Oooh, Si misses the cannon into the bottom of the pack off the black and leaves himself out of position. The break ends at 52 but that’s a good start from the Chinese youngster and he plays safe.
There’s still eight reds on the table, so plenty of points for Brecel to play with, should he get the opportunity.
Si runs slightly out of position but a nice pot to the right middle, across the nap of the cloth gets him back on track, safely on the blue. He’s tidied up the loose reds, so on a break of 31 he nudges a red out with a lovely cannon off the blue.
He requires a similar shot off the black on 37 and plays it nicely. This is a great frame-winning opportunity now.
Ronnie O’Sullivan evaluates the semi-finalists
Here was seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan’s thoughts on both players in this morning session
Brecel gets an early look at a long red from Si’s break-off but it rattles the jaws and stays out. It doesn’t run safe and provides a nice easy opener for Si - exactly what you want to settle the nerves.
He’s around the black spot with a few loose reds, so a good chance for some early scoring.
The players are introduced by MC Rob Walker and walk out on to the Crucible floor. The boys are on the baize, so let’s get this semi-final back up and running.
An important session upcoming - Brecel won’t want to fall any further behind than he already is at 5-3.
World Snooker Championship - day 14
To coin a golf term, it’s moving day for the World Snooker Championship semi-finals. By the end of Friday, Si Jiahui and Luca Brecel will have just one session of their last-four clash remaining and Mark Allen vs Mark Selby will have two.
Si leads Brecel 5-3 currently and their second session in the best-of-33 encounter will start shortly. Can the young Chinese sensation continue his remarkable form?
Mark Allen 5-3 Mark Selby
Mark Allen finished the opening stanza of the other semi-final against Mark Selby on a roll, winning the final three frames to lead 5-3 overnight.
A 123 clearance gave Selby the ideal start but uncharacteristic errors in the safety battles in the next two frames allowed his Northern Irish opponent to take control with breaks of 63 and 66.
Selby missed a black off its spot in the fourth frame but still went into the mid-session interval level at 2-2 as it was Allen’s turn to fluff his lines in a tactical exchange.
A break of 68 moved Selby into the lead in an ebb-and-flow session and while Allen levelled, there was a hint of controversy when replays showed he grazed the red he was bridging over to make a tough pot.
The referee did not spot the foul while Allen did not acknowledge it either so - with players so scrupulous in calling to attention any wrongdoing when they are at the table - the suggestion was the left-hander, who has won three ranking events this season, was oblivious to what he had done.
Selby did have a visit to the table thereafter but his rival’s break of 64 left him well adrift and Allen quickly wrapped up the frame. Allen then finished the session with breaks of 60 and 78 to seize the initiative ahead of resumption at 2.30pm on Friday afternoon.
