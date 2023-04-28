✕ Close Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

Si Jiahui edged into a two frame lead after a fascinating first session of the youngster’s World Snooker Championship semi-final against Luca Brecel and the pair will resume their best-of-33 contest on Friday morning.

The 20-year-old Si survived a final frame decider against Anthony McGill to reach the last four on debut at the Crucible, and showed few signs of nerves early in his encounter with Brecel.

The Chinese player sparkled to take four frames on the bounce after losing the opening frame of the match and, but for a missed black off the spot, would have further extended his lead. But a simple miss afforded Brecel an opportunity to get back in the match, with the two players splitting the final two frames of the session to leave Si 5-3 in front overnight.

The winner of the semi-final will face either Mark Allen or Mark Selby in the World Championship final, with Allen winning the final three frames to lead 5-3 overnight.

