Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

The World Snooker Championship resumes today with two contrasting semi-finals at the Crucible that have divided opinion.

Mark Selby battled back from a three-frame deficit against Mark Allen to establish a 7-6 overnight advantage, but Stephen Hendry criticised the pair for casting a "dark cloud" over the Crucible after the session was halted earlier than scheduled.

Hendry said Selby and Allen’s play was “not pretty” - but Ronnie O’Sullivan said the controversial second session was “good fun”. The seven-time champion argued: “Some people like watching the attacking game, some like the defensive. Maybe they should get their own comedy show together.”

In complete contrast, Si Jiahui and Luca Brecel engaged in two thrilling sessions of their semi-final, with the Belgian reeling off the last five frames of the evening to trail his Chinese opponent 14-10 overnight.

Follow all the action from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below: