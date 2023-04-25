✕ Close Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan resumes his World Snooker Championship title defence on Tuesday against Luca Brecel as the business end of the tournament begins at the Crucible.

‘The Rocket’, who is playing down his chances of an eighth title to move clear of Stephen Hendry, is relaxed ahead of the quarter-finals: “I’ve got nothing to lose. I’ve got seven UKs, seven Masters, seven worlds. When you get to my stage you realise you don’t have anything to lose, and you’re only here because you’re enjoying it.”

And there was a big win over Kyren Wilson to ensure John Higgins booked a blockbuster quarter-final against fellow former champion Mark Selby.

Mark Allen battles Jak Jones in the morning session, while Anthony McGill and Si Jiahui also play for a place in the semi-finals this afternoon, as the Chinese sensation impresses on debut.

Follow all the live coverage from the Crucible with our live blog, below: