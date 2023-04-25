World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results as Ronnie O’Sullivan returns for quarter-final
Mark Selby takes on John Higgins in a mouthwatering quarter-final as ‘The Rocket’ faces Luca Brecel
Ronnie O’Sullivan resumes his World Snooker Championship title defence on Tuesday against Luca Brecel as the business end of the tournament begins at the Crucible.
‘The Rocket’, who is playing down his chances of an eighth title to move clear of Stephen Hendry, is relaxed ahead of the quarter-finals: “I’ve got nothing to lose. I’ve got seven UKs, seven Masters, seven worlds. When you get to my stage you realise you don’t have anything to lose, and you’re only here because you’re enjoying it.”
And there was a big win over Kyren Wilson to ensure John Higgins booked a blockbuster quarter-final against fellow former champion Mark Selby.
Mark Allen battles Jak Jones in the morning session, while Anthony McGill and Si Jiahui also play for a place in the semi-finals this afternoon, as the Chinese sensation impresses on debut.
Follow all the live coverage from the Crucible with our live blog, below:
World Snooker Championship quarter-final draw
The eight quarter-finalists of the 2023 World Snooker Championship are now known with seven time World Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan kicking off the next knockout round when he takes on Belgium’s Luca Brecel this morning.
Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen and Wales’ Jak Jones have also been drawn against each other in the morning session before a couple of intriguing encounters this afternoon.
Debutant Si Jiahui of China faces Scotland’s Anthony McGill and there’s a blockbuster clash between four time World Champion John Higgins and four time World Champion Mark Selby.
Here’s the draw in full:
Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Luca Brecel
Mark Allen vs Jak Jones
Anthony McGill vs Si Jiahui
John Higgins vs Mark Selby
Si enjoying Crucible experience
World No. 80 Si Jiahui advanced to the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship after completing a 13-7 win over Robert Milkins on Monday afternoon.
Si is the lowest-ranked player left in the tournament and will face Scotland’s Anthony McGill in the last eight on his debut tournament at the Crucible.
Si, who knocked out 2005 world champion Shan Murphy in round one, told the BBC: “I’m so surprised to get to the quarter-finals. I’ve even surprised myself. I’m just playing as if I am trying to learn from the other players.
“I’m very honoured to be in this position. I just wanted to play, perform and enjoy this Crucible experience.”
World Snooker Championship - Tuesday schedule and TV coverage
Quarter-finals (best of 25)
10:00
Match 25: Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Luca Brecel
Match 27: Mark Allen vs Jak Jones
14:30
Match 26: Anthony McGill vs Si Jiahui
Match 28: John Higgins vs Mark Selby
19:00
Match 25: Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Luca Brecel
Match 27: Mark Allen vs Jak Jones
Live coverage
10:00-12:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-21:00 - BBC Four
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘I’ve got nothing to lose’
Ronnie O’Sullivan turned his so-called Crucible grudge match against Hossein Vafaei into a demolition job as he won their second round match at the World Championship 13-2 with a session to spare.
O’Sullivan reeled off six consecutive breaks of 50 or more, including his 1,200th and 1,201st career centuries, as he won all seven frames of their match on Saturday afternoon to wrap up what Stephen Hendry, commentating for the BBC, described as a “humiliation”.
Afterwards, O’Sullivan made a point of embracing his vanquished opponent, who had issued some extraordinary pre-match barbs then encountered a wave of criticism for playing a deliberately rash break-off shot in the second frame of the match.
‘I’ve got nothing to lose’ says Ronnie O’Sullivan after crushing Hossein Vafaei
The seven-time world champion was in a different class to his opponent and won with a session to spare.
Si Jiahui continues dream debut run to east past Robert Milkins
Si Jiahui picked up where he left off on Sunday to secure a spot in the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals with a 13-7 victory against Robert Milkins.
The world number 80 is the lowest ranked player left in the tournament and continued his fantastic debut at the Crucible despite a rocky start on Monday afternoon.
Si will now face Anthony McGill or Jack Lisowski in the quarter-finals later this week.
The 20-year-old started the afternoon 11-5 ahead needing just two frames to seal a spot in the last eight, but both players felt the pressure in the opening frame with Milkins missing plenty of chances to score.
Si sunk the final red and cleared up the remaining colours to go within one frame of victory, but a great start to the second was soured after he missed the match ball, allowing Milkins to steal the frame with a clearance of 69.
The Welsh Open champion gathered momentum as he took the third frame, but Si denied any chance of an incredible comeback after a dominant display in the fourth saw him finish with a stunning century break to reach the quarter-finals.
