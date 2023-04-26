Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682508699

World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results from O’Sullivan-Brecel and Higgins-Selby

Ronnie O’Sullivan leads Luca Brecel in their World Snooker Championship quarter-final while four-time champions Mark Selby and John Higgins are locked in a tight battle

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 26 April 2023 12:31
Comments
Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan is back in action today at the World Snooker Championship as he leads Belgian Luca Brecel in their quarter-final at the Crucible Theatre.

O’Sullivan is looking to win an eighth world title – an achievement unprecedented in the modern era – and he is well placed to move into the final four after establishing an early lead over the ninth-seed Brecel. The winner will play either Scotland’s Anthony McGill or the hugely impressive 20-year-old Chinese debutant Si Juahui in the semi-finals.

Across the Crucible floor, two four-time champions are locked in an entertaining encounter. John Higgins stormed into a 4-1 lead over Mark Selby but the second seed roared back to set up a well-poised match, with the winner to face either the in-form Mark Allen or the Welsh debutant Jak Jones.

Follow all the live scores and results from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below:

Recommended

1682508688

World Snooker Championship – latest scores

Ronnie O’Sullivan is back in action today at the World Snooker Championship as he leads Belgian Luca Brecel in their quarter-final at the Crucible Theatre.

O’Sullivan is looking to win an eighth world title – an achievement unprecedented in the modern era – and he is well placed to move into the final four after establishing an early lead over the ninth-seed Brecel. The winner will play either Scotland’s Anthony McGill or the hugely impressive 20-year-old Chinese debutant Si Juahui in the semi-finals.

Across the Crucible floor, two four-time champions are locked in an entertaining encounter. John Higgins stormed into a 4-1 lead over Mark Selby but the second seed roared back to set up a well-poised match, with the winner to face either the in-form Mark Allen or the Welsh debutant Jak Jones.

Lawrence Ostlere26 April 2023 12:31
1682508435

World Snooker Championship – latest scores

Follow all the latest from the World Snooker Championship.

Lawrence Ostlere26 April 2023 12:27

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in