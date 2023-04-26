World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results from O’Sullivan-Brecel and Higgins-Selby
Ronnie O’Sullivan leads Luca Brecel in their World Snooker Championship quarter-final while four-time champions Mark Selby and John Higgins are locked in a tight battle
Ronnie O’Sullivan is back in action today at the World Snooker Championship as he leads Belgian Luca Brecel in their quarter-final at the Crucible Theatre.
O’Sullivan is looking to win an eighth world title – an achievement unprecedented in the modern era – and he is well placed to move into the final four after establishing an early lead over the ninth-seed Brecel. The winner will play either Scotland’s Anthony McGill or the hugely impressive 20-year-old Chinese debutant Si Juahui in the semi-finals.
Across the Crucible floor, two four-time champions are locked in an entertaining encounter. John Higgins stormed into a 4-1 lead over Mark Selby but the second seed roared back to set up a well-poised match, with the winner to face either the in-form Mark Allen or the Welsh debutant Jak Jones.
Follow all the live scores and results from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below:
World Snooker Championship – latest scores
Ronnie O’Sullivan is back in action today at the World Snooker Championship as he leads Belgian Luca Brecel in their quarter-final at the Crucible Theatre.
O’Sullivan is looking to win an eighth world title – an achievement unprecedented in the modern era – and he is well placed to move into the final four after establishing an early lead over the ninth-seed Brecel. The winner will play either Scotland’s Anthony McGill or the hugely impressive 20-year-old Chinese debutant Si Juahui in the semi-finals.
Across the Crucible floor, two four-time champions are locked in an entertaining encounter. John Higgins stormed into a 4-1 lead over Mark Selby but the second seed roared back to set up a well-poised match, with the winner to face either the in-form Mark Allen or the Welsh debutant Jak Jones.
World Snooker Championship – latest scores
Follow all the latest from the World Snooker Championship.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies