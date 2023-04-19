World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results
Action at the Crucible resumes on Wednesday with Judd Trump and Mark Selby in action
The World Snooker Championship 2023 resumes on Wednesday with former champions Judd Trump and Mark Selby in action at the Crucible.
The tournament has bounced back following the chaotic scenes on Monday during Robert Milkins’ clash with Joe Perry. A Just Stop Oil protester covered a table in bright orange powder, forcing a delay of around 40 minutes.
While a second protestor was seen attempting to climb onto the adjacent table where Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were playing, apparently attempting to affix themselves to it.
Jack Lisowski vs Noppon Saengkham and Kyren Wilson vs Ryan Day kick things off in the morning session, before Trump battles Anthony McGill and Selby faces Matthew Selt.
While Friday’s match between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Hossein Vafaei has extra spice after the Iranian’s criticism of the seven-time champion - follow all the latest scores and results below:
Lisowski leads Saengkham 6-3 at World Snooker Championship 2023
A sensational long-range red from Saengkham starts things off nice.
Can he close the deficit to Lisowski?
That’s a mistake, an unforced error missing the red there, the break ends at 18.
It’s not an easy chance for Jack though, the black if out of commission.
A messy visit to the table brings Saengkham back.
World Snooker Championship odds
Jack Lisowski leads Noppon Saengkham 6-3 and will hope to polish off his first-round match this morning.
While Kyren Wilson and Ryan Day start their match on the other side of the curtain.
Jack Lisowski vs Noppon Saengkham
Jack Lisowski 1/10
Noppon Saengkham 11/2
Kyren Wilson vs Ryan Day
Kyren Wilson 4/9
Ryan Day 13/8
Ronnie O’Sullivan slammed by snooker rival: ‘He’s a nice person when he’s asleep’
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s second-round opponent at the World Snooker Championship. Hossein Vafaei, has stoked the rivalry between the pair by suggesting the seven-time world champion is “a nice person when he’s asleep”.
Vafaei produced a scintillating session of snooker to turn an overnight 5-4 deficit against Ding Junhui into a thumping 10-6 win in their first-round encounter, before using the post-match interview to add fuel to the fire ahead of his clash with O’Sullivan.
Vafaei - who became the first Iranian player to win a match at the Crucible Theatre by beating Ding - is known for his showmanship on and off the baize and was keen to stress that facing the consensus greatest snooker player of all time held no fear for him.
