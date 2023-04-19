✕ Close Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The World Snooker Championship 2023 resumes on Wednesday with former champions Judd Trump and Mark Selby in action at the Crucible.

The tournament has bounced back following the chaotic scenes on Monday during Robert Milkins’ clash with Joe Perry. A Just Stop Oil protester covered a table in bright orange powder, forcing a delay of around 40 minutes.

While a second protestor was seen attempting to climb onto the adjacent table where Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were playing, apparently attempting to affix themselves to it.

Jack Lisowski vs Noppon Saengkham and Kyren Wilson vs Ryan Day kick things off in the morning session, before Trump battles Anthony McGill and Selby faces Matthew Selt.

While Friday’s match between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Hossein Vafaei has extra spice after the Iranian’s criticism of the seven-time champion - follow all the latest scores and results below: