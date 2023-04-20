✕ Close Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

The World Snooker Championship 2023 resumes on Thursday with Robert Milkins and Joe Perry poised to conclude their unforgettable contest at the Crucible.

The tournament has bounced back following the chaotic scenes on Monday when Milkins and Perry’s match was suspended when a Just Stop Oil protester covered a table in bright orange powder. While a second protestor was seen attempting to climb onto the adjacent table where Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were playing, apparently attempting to affix themselves to it.

Judd Trump, last year’s beaten finalist, suffered a first-round shock at the hands of Anthony McGill, while Mark Selby has shown ominous signs of form in the early stages of his match against Matthew Selt.

While Shaun Murphy is back in action and hoping to hold off the spirited performance of China’s Si Jiahui.

Friday has a cracker of a match between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Hossein Vafaei, with extra spice after the Iranian’s criticism of the seven-time champion - follow all the latest scores and results below: