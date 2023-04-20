World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results
Action at the Crucible resumes on Thursday with Robert Milkins and Joe Perry concluding their match following Monday’s dramatic protest
The World Snooker Championship 2023 resumes on Thursday with Robert Milkins and Joe Perry poised to conclude their unforgettable contest at the Crucible.
The tournament has bounced back following the chaotic scenes on Monday when Milkins and Perry’s match was suspended when a Just Stop Oil protester covered a table in bright orange powder. While a second protestor was seen attempting to climb onto the adjacent table where Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were playing, apparently attempting to affix themselves to it.
Judd Trump, last year’s beaten finalist, suffered a first-round shock at the hands of Anthony McGill, while Mark Selby has shown ominous signs of form in the early stages of his match against Matthew Selt.
While Shaun Murphy is back in action and hoping to hold off the spirited performance of China’s Si Jiahui.
Friday has a cracker of a match between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Hossein Vafaei, with extra spice after the Iranian’s criticism of the seven-time champion - follow all the latest scores and results below:
Joe Perry extends lead
A slightly scrappy 12th frame falls Joe Perry’s way, leaving the Englishman just two frames away from booking his place in the second round.
Kyren Wilson makes Crucible history with 147 as Judd Trump suffers shock exit
Judd Trump became the biggest casualty of the 2023 World Snooker Championship so far after falling to a 10-6 first-round defeat against Glasgow’s former semi-finalist Anthony McGill.
Fifth seed Trump, whose march to his maiden title in 2019 was supposed to herald a new dominant era in the sport, admitted he only had himself to blame after failing to sustain his push for a second crown.
The 33-year-old’s poor form was in stark contrast to the momentum of his fellow seed Kyren Wilson, who earlier compiled the 13th Crucible century in the opening session of his first-round match against Ryan Day.
Trump had threatened a revival when he reduced a 6-3 overnight deficit by winning the first two frames of the day, but he ran aground on a break of 40 in the next, and McGill capitalised to move clear again and ultimately get over the line.
