World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results as Ronnie O’Sullivan leads grudge match
Ronnie O’Sullivan was slammed by Hossein Vafaei during the build-up to their second-round match at the Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the baize at the World Snooker Championship on Friday afternoon as he begins a grudge match against Hossein Vafaei at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
Vafaei added plenty of spice to their second-round encounter during the build-up with a series of outspoken comments about seven-time champion O’Sullivan.
The Iranian star hurled verbal barbs at his former friend following his first-round win over Ding Junhui last weekend, accusing the 47-year-old of “disrespect” following an incident in 2021 German Masters qualifying, and adding: “He’s such a nice guy when he’s asleep.”
Opinions are split over whether Vafaei, ranked 23 in the world, made a wise choice in prodding O’Sullivan ahead of their best-of-25, three-day clash that is scheduled to conclude on Sunday morning.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-1 Hossein Vafaei
Up through the gears goes O’Sullivan, cruising to 69 and frame ball. But an ill-conceived cannon leaves 75 still on the table with no red on. It’s a significant advantage - but not frame-securing.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-1 Hossein Vafaei
That is, conversely, a telling error from Vafaei, striking the wrong red on his way through to a pot. O’Sullivan up and running with the bunch Jackson Pollocked across the baize.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-1 Hossein Vafaei
Behind the wall, Mark Allen has extended his lead to three frames (6-3) against Stuart Bingham, a solid 53 helping him take the first frame after the resumption.
Some slight sloppiness from both Ronnie O’Sullivan and Hossein Vafaei at the start of their fourth since the session start, but neither player is left with anything readily available to take on. Both turn down ambitious pots to play safe.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-1 Hossein Vafaei
A difficult pink poses O’Sullivan problems - the colours are cleared to that point but he can’t quite direct his screw to strike it.
And that’s a loose safety, leaving a thin cut to the top left corner that Vafaei is more than happy to convert. A first frame for the Iranian, who tosses his cue on the table as he disappears for a comfort break.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Hossein Vafaei
That’s the Hossein Vafaei we want to see. He’s a wonderfully natural potter, and much too good to be overly concerned with the histrionics that he showed with that second frame break off. There are two reds left before he even really has to think, caressing in the penultimate one and then taking the black to leave a double on the last...
No dice! A valiant effort from Vafaei but he’s only 33 ahead with 35 remaining. A chance for O’Sullivan...who immediately pounces.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Hossein Vafaei
No quick conversion this time, though - O’Sullivan gets stuck in the scarlet throng, white ball caught on the bottom of a group of three reds and thus ending his efforts at 30. 31-0 his lead.
And that’s one heck of a pot, Vafaei sending a red from coast to coast up into the green pocket. Sparkling stuff from the Iranian, who you feel now really needs to get himself into this match.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Hossein Vafaei
Stephen Henry is worried about Vafaei’s approach so far, suggesting that the Iranian needs to settle. The Scot says on commentary: “I hoe for his sake he concentrates on this match and tries to play his best game,” just before the 28-year-old misses another long red.
O’Sullivan capitalises from the rest.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Hossein Vafaei
Ronnie O’Sullivan tongue pops out like a moray eel, the Englishman frustrated after his cue ball hits an obstacle as it clambers back up towards the lower value colours. There’s no potting angle on the black - just a single point and back to his seat he goes.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Hossein Vafaei
No further addition to the scores at the start of the session as Mark Allen and Stuart Bingham feel their way back around the baize - it remains 5-3 on the other table.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Hossein Vafaei
“It’s not nice, it’s not good,” Steve Davis says of Hossein Vafaei’s decision to play that curious break-off. “It’s not a personal game, snooker - your problem is the table and the balls, not your opponent.”
“Without your composure, you lose everything,” warns Shaun Murphy.
O’Sullivan opts for a more conventional starting shot, leaving nothing for Vafaei to take on.
