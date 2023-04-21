✕ Close Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the baize at the World Snooker Championship on Friday afternoon as he begins a grudge match against Hossein Vafaei at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Vafaei added plenty of spice to their second-round encounter during the build-up with a series of outspoken comments about seven-time champion O’Sullivan.

The Iranian star hurled verbal barbs at his former friend following his first-round win over Ding Junhui last weekend, accusing the 47-year-old of “disrespect” following an incident in 2021 German Masters qualifying, and adding: “He’s such a nice guy when he’s asleep.”

Opinions are split over whether Vafaei, ranked 23 in the world, made a wise choice in prodding O’Sullivan ahead of their best-of-25, three-day clash that is scheduled to conclude on Sunday morning.

