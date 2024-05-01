Judd Trump in action against Jak Jones ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Judd Trump faces a fight for survival in the World Snooker Championship in a tight quarter-final with Jak Jones this morning. The world No 2 finished Tuesday’s play level with the Welshman at 8-8, and it promises to be a compelling battle as they race to 13 frames.

On the other side of the arena, John Higgins and Kryen Wilson resume their high-scoring contest. The consequences of Higgins’ draining win over Mark Allen on Monday night appeared to be on display in the quarter-finals as Wilson swept the first half of the opening session 4-0 yesterday, but Higgins responded with two strong century breaks and heads into the morning’s play only trailing 5-3.

This afternoon and evening, Ronnie O’Sullivan will return to the arena to finish his match with Stuart Bingham after they ended the first session all square at 4-4. And in the other quarter-final, David Gilbert took a commanding 10-6 over Stephen Maguire ahead of their final session today.

