Judd Trump and Neil Robertson will square off in the first round of the UK Championship ( PA )

Two of snooker’s biggest stars will meet in the first round of the UK Championship this afternoon as Judd Trump and Neil Robertson square off in a mouthwatering best-of-11 clash in York.

The pair have won 53 ranking titles between them during their trophy-laden careers to date and Trump is currently world No 1 after winning a remarkable seven tournaments in the past 15 months.

The one minor blip on the 35-year-old Englishman’s incredible CV is the fact he ‘only’ has four victories at snooker’s triple crown events (the World Championship, UK Championship and Masters) and he is trying to win this tournament at the Barbican Centre for just the second time, after his 2011 success.

Meanwhile, Robertson is a three-time UK champion but had to come through qualifying to reach York, having dropped out of the world’s top 16. That does mean the 42-year-old Australian is nicely tuned up to face the world No 1, who he beat 6-4 in the Champion of Champions event two weeks ago to avenge a loss at the Saudi Arabia Masters earlier this season.

