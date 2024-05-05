✕ Close Man bites young boy's ear live on air at World Snooker Championship

Qualifier Jak Jones faces former runner-up Kyren Wilson in something of a surprise World Snooker Championship final, in the start of the two-day best-of-35 frames Crucible Theatre showpiece.

Welshman Jones, who beat former world champion Stuart Bingham 17-12 in last night’s semi-final, will be the underdog in the final but has shown his talents in also beating Judd Trump in this tournament. The 30-year-old made his Crucible debut only last year and has shaken off doubts over his former on his storming run to the final, where he will look to join the illustrious board of former champions.

Wilson, meanwhile, has appeared in the World Snooker Championship final before but this will be a different experience to his heavy 2020 final defeat to Ronnie O’Sullivan, which was played in front of a one-third full arena due to Covid restrictions. Wilson defeat David Gilbert in the other semi-final and the 32-year-old Englishman is edging closer to ending his major title drought after showing plenty of potential earlier in his career.