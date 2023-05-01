Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luca Brecel and Mark Selby are fighting it out to win the 2023 World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, with a huge paycheque on the line.

Selby already has some money secured this year after scoring a famous maximum 147 break – the first time it has ever been done in a Crucible final. He will share the prize for a 147 as well as the tournament’s highest break reward with Kyren Wilson, who also pulled off the feat in the first round.

The four-time world champion Selby has won £7.2m in career prize money so far while Brecel has won £1.3m, according to cuetracker.

What is the World Snooker Championship prize money?

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finals: £100,000

Quarter-finals: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break: £15,000

Maximum break: £40,000, paid out in addition to the highest break prize. The break bonuses are shared if two players hit the same total.

How to watch the final

The final of the World Snooker Championship will be broadcast on the BBC and can be streamed online via the iPlayer. It will also be shown by Eurosport and subscribers can stream the event via the Eurosport app and website.

List of winners in the Crucible era