World Snooker Championship prize money: Rewards for winner, runner-up, highest break and 147
Mark Selby hit a 147 in the final to secure a share of the £40,000 prize money for producing a maximum
Luca Brecel and Mark Selby are fighting it out to win the 2023 World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, with a huge paycheque on the line.
Selby already has some money secured this year after scoring a famous maximum 147 break – the first time it has ever been done in a Crucible final. He will share the prize for a 147 as well as the tournament’s highest break reward with Kyren Wilson, who also pulled off the feat in the first round.
The four-time world champion Selby has won £7.2m in career prize money so far while Brecel has won £1.3m, according to cuetracker.
What is the World Snooker Championship prize money?
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finals: £100,000
- Quarter-finals: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Last 32: £20,000
- Last 48: £15,000
- Last 80: £10,000
- Last 112: £5,000
- Highest break: £15,000
- Maximum break: £40,000, paid out in addition to the highest break prize. The break bonuses are shared if two players hit the same total.
How to watch the final
The final of the World Snooker Championship will be broadcast on the BBC and can be streamed online via the iPlayer. It will also be shown by Eurosport and subscribers can stream the event via the Eurosport app and website.
List of winners in the Crucible era
- 1977 – John Spencer
- 1978 – Ray Reardon
- 1979 – Terry Griffiths
- 1980 – Cliff Thorburn
- 1981 – Steve Davis
- 1982 – Alex Higgins
- 1983 – Steve Davis
- 1984 – Steve Davis
- 1985 – Dennis Taylor
- 1986 – Joe Johnson
- 1987 – Steve Davis
- 1988 – Steve Davis
- 1989 – Steve Davis
- 1990 – Stephen Hendry
- 1991 – John Parrott
- 1992 – Stephen Hendry
- 1993 – Stephen Hendry
- 1994 – Stephen Hendry
- 1995 – Stephen Hendry
- 1996 – Stephen Hendry
- 1997 – Ken Doherty
- 1998 – John Higgins
- 1999 – Stephen Hendry
- 2000 – Mark Williams
- 2001 – Ronnie O’Sullivan
- 2002 – Peter Ebdon
- 2003 – Mark Williams
- 2004 – Ronnie O’Sullivan
- 2005 – Shaun Murphy
- 2006 – Graeme Dott
- 2007 – John Higgins
- 2008 – Ronnie O’Sullivan
- 2009 – John Higgins
- 2010 – Neil Robertson
- 2011 – John Higgins
- 2012 – Ronnie O’Sullivan
- 2013 – Ronnie O’Sullivan
- 2014 – Mark Selby
- 2015 – Stuart Bingham
- 2016 – Mark Selby
- 2017 – Mark Selby
- 2018 – Mark Williams
- 2019 – Judd Trump
- 2020 – Ronnie O’Sullivan
- 2021 - Mark Selby
- 2022 - Ronnie O’Sullivan
