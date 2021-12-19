Sports Personality of the Year 2021 LIVE: Latest updates, winners, odds and nominees
Emma Raducanu is favourite to win the award after being named on the six-person shortlist
Follow live updates as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is presented this evening in celebration of a memorable year of British sport. Lewis Hamilton won last year’s prize but he missed out on this year’s shortlist after finishing second to Max Verstappen in the Formula One title race. There are just six nominees up for the main prize, with Emma Raducanu the favourite after her remarkable US Open win back in September. She is joined by world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after he successfully defended his WBC crown against Deontay Wilder in one of the fights of the year.
Diver Tom Daley grabbed Olympic gold for the first time in his glittering career while Adam Peaty was equally dominant in the Tokyo pool with gold in the 100m breaststroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay. Dame Sarah Storey became Britain’s most successful Paralympian of all time with a 17th gold in Tokyo while the list is rounded out by Raheem Sterling who won another Premier League title with Manchester City before starring in England’s remarkable run to the final of Euro 2020 in the summer.
Several other awards will be up for grabs, including World Sport Star of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Sports Personality of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will go to US gymnast Simone Biles. The ceremony is taking place at MediaCity in Salford but will be held without a live studio audience due to Covid-19. Follow below for latest updates, award winners, nominees and reaction from Sports Personality of the Year.
Sports Personality of the Year 2021
“it’s very, very hard to win one gold,” Peaty continues. “To win again is one thousand times harder. For me it was about going for it - you feel it in your heart and it’s my purpose to inspire people.”
Sports Personality of the Year 2021
Adam Peaty is the first of this year’s nominees to be featured. He became a Dad before going to Tokyo and he says that changed his perspective on swimming going into the Olympics, where he had to deal with the expectation of delivering gold.
And of course he did, as he defended his 100m breaststroke title and won gold in the medley.
“I think it’s purpose,” he says when asked to how becoming a father changed him. “I strive to be the best Dad and best athlete I can be for him,”
Sports Personality of the Year 2021
We start with a look back at the Tokyo Olympics - what a two weeks that was. Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Adam Peaty led the way in the pool, Bethany Shriver and Kai White’s BMX joy was a brilliant success, Max Whitlock taking pommel horse gold, such brilliant moments.
Sports Personality of the Year 2021
Good evening! The show is underway, with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Claire Balding presenting this evening’s ceremony.
Sports Personality of the Year 2021
Recent winners
2020: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Ben Stokes
2018: Geraint Thomas
2017: Mo Farah
2016: Andy Murray
2015: Andy Murray
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2013: Andy Murray
2012: Bradley Wiggins
2011: Mark Cavendish
Sports Personality of the Year 2021
What other awards will there be?
World Sport Star of the Year
Team of the Year Award
Lifetime Achievement Award
Coach of the Year
Young Sports Personality of the Year
Helen Rollason Award
Unsung Hero Award
Sports Personality of the Year 2021
Who’s the favourite?
Emma Raducanu - 1/20
Tom Daley - 10/1
Tyson Fury - 33/1
Sarah Storey - 100/1
Adam Peaty - 100/1
Raheem Sterling - 150/1
Sports Personality of the Year 2021
What’s the shortlist?
Adam Peaty, 26, swimming
Emma Raducanu, 19, tennis
Raheem Sterling, 27, football
Sarah Storey, 44, cycling
Tom Daley. 27, diving
Tyson Fury, 33, boxing
Sports Personality of the Year 2021
Follow live updates as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is presented this evening in celebration of a memorable year of British sport. Lewis Hamilton won last year’s prize but he missed out on this year’s shortlist after finishing second to Max Verstappen in the Formula One title race. There are just six nominees up for the main prize, with Emma Raducanu the favourite after her remarkable US Open win back in September. She is joined by world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after he successfully defended his WBC crown against Deontay Wilder in one of the fights of the year.
Diver Tom Daley grabbed Olympic gold for the first time in his glittering career while Adam Peaty was equally dominant in the Tokyo pool with gold in the 100m breaststroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay. Dame Sarah Storey became Britain’s most successful Paralympian of all time with a 17th gold in Tokyo while the list is rounded out by Raheem Sterling who won another Premier League title with Manchester City before starring in England’s remarkable run to the final of Euro 2020 in the summer.
Several other awards will be up for grabs, including World Sport Star of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Sports Personality of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will go to US gymnast Simone Biles. The ceremony is taking place at MediaCity in Salford but will be held without a live studio audience due to Covid-19. Follow for latest updates, award winners, nominees and reaction from Sports Personality of the Year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies