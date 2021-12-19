Liveupdated1639940402

Sports Personality of the Year 2021 LIVE: Latest updates, winners, odds and nominees

Emma Raducanu is favourite to win the award after being named on the six-person shortlist

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 19 December 2021 19:00
Sports Personality Of The Year Who's On The Shortlist Original Video M205217

Follow live updates as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is presented this evening in celebration of a memorable year of British sport. Lewis Hamilton won last year’s prize but he missed out on this year’s shortlist after finishing second to Max Verstappen in the Formula One title race. There are just six nominees up for the main prize, with Emma Raducanu the favourite after her remarkable US Open win back in September. She is joined by world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury after he successfully defended his WBC crown against Deontay Wilder in one of the fights of the year.

Diver Tom Daley grabbed Olympic gold for the first time in his glittering career while Adam Peaty was equally dominant in the Tokyo pool with gold in the 100m breaststroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay. Dame Sarah Storey became Britain’s most successful Paralympian of all time with a 17th gold in Tokyo while the list is rounded out by Raheem Sterling who won another Premier League title with Manchester City before starring in England’s remarkable run to the final of Euro 2020 in the summer.

Several other awards will be up for grabs, including World Sport Star of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Sports Personality of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will go to US gymnast Simone Biles. The ceremony is taking place at MediaCity in Salford but will be held without a live studio audience due to Covid-19. Follow below for latest updates, award winners, nominees and reaction from Sports Personality of the Year.

1639940402

Sports Personality of the Year 2021

“it’s very, very hard to win one gold,” Peaty continues. “To win again is one thousand times harder. For me it was about going for it - you feel it in your heart and it’s my purpose to inspire people.”

Jamie Braidwood19 December 2021 19:00
1639940302

Sports Personality of the Year 2021

Adam Peaty is the first of this year’s nominees to be featured. He became a Dad before going to Tokyo and he says that changed his perspective on swimming going into the Olympics, where he had to deal with the expectation of delivering gold.

And of course he did, as he defended his 100m breaststroke title and won gold in the medley.

“I think it’s purpose,” he says when asked to how becoming a father changed him. “I strive to be the best Dad and best athlete I can be for him,”

Jamie Braidwood19 December 2021 18:58
1639940067

Sports Personality of the Year 2021

We start with a look back at the Tokyo Olympics - what a two weeks that was. Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Adam Peaty led the way in the pool, Bethany Shriver and Kai White’s BMX joy was a brilliant success, Max Whitlock taking pommel horse gold, such brilliant moments.

Jamie Braidwood19 December 2021 18:54
1639939812

Sports Personality of the Year 2021

Good evening! The show is underway, with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott and Claire Balding presenting this evening’s ceremony.

Jamie Braidwood19 December 2021 18:50
1639938655

Sports Personality of the Year 2021

Recent winners

2020: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Ben Stokes

2018: Geraint Thomas

2017: Mo Farah

2016: Andy Murray

2015: Andy Murray

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2013: Andy Murray

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2011: Mark Cavendish

Jamie Braidwood19 December 2021 18:30
1639937755

Sports Personality of the Year 2021

What other awards will there be?

World Sport Star of the Year

Team of the Year Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Coach of the Year

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Helen Rollason Award

Unsung Hero Award

Jamie Braidwood19 December 2021 18:15
1639936855

Sports Personality of the Year 2021

Who’s the favourite?

Emma Raducanu - 1/20

Tom Daley - 10/1

Tyson Fury - 33/1

Sarah Storey - 100/1

Adam Peaty - 100/1

Raheem Sterling - 150/1

Jamie Braidwood19 December 2021 18:00
1639935955

Sports Personality of the Year 2021

What’s the shortlist?

Adam Peaty, 26, swimming

Emma Raducanu, 19, tennis

Raheem Sterling, 27, football

Sarah Storey, 44, cycling

Tom Daley. 27, diving

Tyson Fury, 33, boxing

Jamie Braidwood19 December 2021 17:45
1639930155

Sports Personality of the Year 2021

Jamie Braidwood19 December 2021 16:09

