The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will be crowned tonight with Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps and retired England cricket bowler Stuart Broad among the favourites for the main award.

The prestigious end-of-year ceremony is taking place in Manchester and will celebrate some of the standout sporting moments of 2023. Earps and Broad are joined by jockey Frankie Dettori, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, tennis player Alfie Hewett and golfer Rory McIlroy on the six-person shortlist to succeed Lionesses player Beth Mead as the Sports Personality of the Year.

Earps is the odds-on favourite for the prize after helping England reach their first Women’s World Cup final this summer. The 30-year-old won the Golden Glove award for her performances during the tournament and saved a penalty from Spain’s Jenni Hermoso in the Sydney final while, off the pitch, Earps also spoke out on Nike’s decision not to sell her shirt during the World Cup - leading to a wave of support and a U-turn from the manufacturer.

A number of other awards will also be handed out by presenters Gary Lineker, Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding, including Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, and World Sports Star. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Follow live updates from the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in our live blog, below: