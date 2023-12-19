Sports Personality of the Year LIVE: Latest updates as Mary Earps and Stuart Broad up for award
Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps is the favourite with Stuart Broad, Frankie Dettori, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Alfie Hewett and Rory McIlroy also nominated for the main award
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will be crowned tonight with Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps and retired England cricket bowler Stuart Broad among the favourites for the main award.
The prestigious end-of-year ceremony is taking place in Manchester and will celebrate some of the standout sporting moments of 2023. Earps and Broad are joined by jockey Frankie Dettori, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, tennis player Alfie Hewett and golfer Rory McIlroy on the six-person shortlist to succeed Lionesses player Beth Mead as the Sports Personality of the Year.
Earps is the odds-on favourite for the prize after helping England reach their first Women’s World Cup final this summer. The 30-year-old won the Golden Glove award for her performances during the tournament and saved a penalty from Spain’s Jenni Hermoso in the Sydney final while, off the pitch, Earps also spoke out on Nike’s decision not to sell her shirt during the World Cup - leading to a wave of support and a U-turn from the manufacturer.
A number of other awards will also be handed out by presenters Gary Lineker, Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding, including Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, and World Sports Star. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Follow live updates from the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony in our live blog, below:
How Mary Earps seized a moment and ‘changed the world’ in 2023
She was the shot-stopping linchpin of the Lionesses’ World Cup campaign, a goalkeeper with the power and popularity to shift Nike’s strategy. Her biggest moment of the year may have come in defeat, but Mary Earps is more than just a footballer - as Jamie Braidwood explains...
How Mary Earps seized a moment and 'changed the world' in 2023
When the favourite for tonight’s Sports Personality of the Year award was told her shirt would not be available for sale during the Women’s World Cup, the Lionesses goalkeeper sparked a movement that led to something bigger
But it is on the main award that we will kick off our focus, with a closer look at each of our six contenders this evening. Let’s start with the favourite...
Of course, SPOTY isn’t the only award set to be given out tonight. Here are the other seven:
- World Sport Star of the Year
- Helen Rollason award
- Young Sports Personality of the Year
- Unsung Hero
- Coach of the Year
- Team of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement award
Sports Personality of the Year: Recent winners
None of tonight’s shortlisted athletes have yet won the award, though Rory McIlroy recorded a second-placed finish in 2014. Here are the winners of the last ten awards:
2013, 2015, 2016: Andy Murray, tennis
2014, 2020: Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
2017: Mo Farah, Athletics
2018: Geraint Thomas, cycling
2019: Ben Stokes, cricket
2021: Emma Raducanu, tennis
2022: Beth Mead, football
So how is the BBC Sports Personality of the Year decided? Glad you asked...
Voting for the main award will open when the BBC’s broadcast begins at 7pm GMT, and is available online via the BBC Sport website or by phone. Individuals can only vote once and must live in the United Kingdom if voting online.
A tie in the public vote amongst the two contenders obtaining the highest number of votes, the award will be shared amongst those two. In the unlikely event of a major malfunction with the public voting process, the selection panel who named the shortlist will undertake a back-up vote.
This year marks 70 editions of the Sports Personality of the Year Awards, ever a fixture of the festive season. A vintage year of British sporting triumphs it may not have been but there are six worthy candidates up for the big award.
Here’s everything you need to know about our sporting sextet:
