What goes into the making of a classic Wimbledon final? Go through the illustrious list of men’s singles champions at the All England Club and their signature triumphs are all defined by a historic final moment, enhanced by the records that were on the line and enriched by an opponent of legendary status on the other side of the net. On Sunday, Novak Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz in a Wimbledon final that has it all, a moment in time that could end up as one for the ages. “I think this is probably the best final that we could have had,” Djokovic agreed.

The two best players in the world will meet in a showpiece that spans generations: at 36, Djokovic will bid to join Roger Federer by winning a men’s record eighth singles crown and 24th grand slam title. Alcaraz, at 20, is through to his first Wimbledon final, a destination that was beyond the world No 1’s wildest expectations just weeks ago. It is the widest age gap between two men’s grand slam finalists in 48 years and the young Spaniard is now faced with the toughest challenge in tennis; Djokovic has won 34 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, he has not lost in SW19 since 2017, and not on Centre Court since 2013.

Alcaraz has been aware of Djokovic’s dominance since winning Queen’s three weeks ago and now has the chance to end it. This is the final he wanted, too. “It’s going to be really, really difficult,” he smiled. “But I will fight. I will believe in myself. I will believe that I can beat him here.”

Carlos Alcaraz during his victory over Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals (Getty Images)

Perhaps Alcaraz will be inspired by the past. In 2008, Alcaraz’s idol Rafael Nadal defeated Federer in what is considered to be the greatest Wimbledon final of all time, as well as the greatest tennis match ever played. After two previous defeats to Federer in 2006 and 2007, Nadal won a titanic five-set battle to stop the Swiss from winning a sixth consecutive Wimbledon. It was a symbolic moment: Federer had been untouchable, a living legend that Nadal had to overcome to truly announce himself as a competitor who would go on to join Federer as one of the greatest players of all time.

The parallels to Alcaraz facing Djokovic are obvious, even if the ages are different. In the 2008 final Federer was only 26, while Nadal was 22, though it felt like there was a far wider gap due to the sense of mastery the Swiss exuded at the All England Club. Djokovic is at the other end of his career, bidding to become the oldest Wimbledon men’s champion in the professional era and claim a victory that would cement his status as the greatest of all time.

The Serbian is also getting better with age. Everyone says it, from his coach and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, to his opponents, and even himself. As he moved ahead of Federer and Nadal in the grand slam race, the 36-year-old developed an aura that looms over the generation of players who have attempted to follow him. He is physically and mentally stronger than anyone, able to deliver a supreme level in the most important moments.

To illustrate that, Djokovic comes into the Wimbledon final having won 13 tiebreaks in a row, including six throughout these Championships. He is as rounded and sharpened as a tennis player can possibly be, hardened by experience and driven by the chance to equal Federer’s men’s record. Since turning 30, Djokovic has won 11 of the 13 grand slam finals he has played.

While one of those defeats was to Nadal in the 2019 French Open final, the other came to Daniil Medvedev when Djokovic was chasing history and the calendar grand slam at the 2021 US Open. The calendar grand slam, a feat no one in men’s tennis has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969, is on again, following his victories in the Australian Open and French Open this season. It gives Djokovic’s pursuit of a record-equalling Wimbledon crown another edge.

Novak Djokovic is focused on Wimbledon history (PA Wire)

While Djokovic was completely untroubled and dealt with the pressure magnificently when he defeated Casper Ruud to win his men’s record 23rd grand slam title at Roland Garros last month, Alcaraz is a far more dangerous and testing opponent. Indeed, what separates Alcaraz from his peers, aside from his stunning speed, wondrous creativity and crushing ball-striking, is his belief and tenacity. It is that spirit that has led Alcaraz to become the youngest world No 1 of all time and a grand slam champion at the age of just 19.

“It gives you extra motivation,” Alcaraz said ahead of facing Djokovic. “I think it’s more special to play a final against a legend from our sport. [To win] would be amazing for me – not only to win a Wimbledon title, but to do it against Novak would be super special.”

“It’s going to be a great challenge,” Djokovic replied. “The greatest challenge that I could have at the moment, from any angle really: physical, mental, emotional.”

When he was 18, Alcaraz won their first meeting in straight sets during his stunning Madrid Open title run last year, demolishing Djokovic with a stunning display of drop shots and powerful forehand hitting. More than a year passed before they had the chance to meet again, in last month’s long-awaited French Open semi-final. Alcaraz was considered to be the favourite due to his form on clay and following his victory at the US Open – a tournament Djokovic could not enter due to his Covid vaccination status.

Alcaraz, though, felt that pressure. After two spellbinding sets of tennis, which were split 6-3 to Djokovic and 7-5 to Alcaraz, the young Spaniard was hit by full-body cramps early in the third. Alcaraz was sapped by the “tension” and “nerves” of playing Djokovic at a grand slam, and his movement was severely limited throughout the rest of the match as the Serbian closed out a four-sets win. It was a deflating way to finish after the thrilling first two sets, which were full of stunning rallies and more than lived up to the hype.

Alcaraz was hit by cramps during his French Open semi-final defeat (Getty Images)

Alcaraz says he has learned from the French Open and will adjust his preparations for the Wimbledon final accordingly, but the whole psychology around the match will be different too now he is the underdog.

By reaching the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz has already outperformed his expectations. Four weeks ago, Alcaraz arrived in London ahead of Queen’s for what was just his third tournament on grass. The challenge the 20-year-old faced to adjust to the new surface was made clear as he battled in the first round against the French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech. Alcaraz barely survived – winning a third-set tiebreak – but from there his level has risen rapidly, reaching extraordinary heights as he brushed aside Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev to reach the final. With a sense of perspective in mind, he should feel as if he has nothing to lose.

“Playing a final here in Wimbledon is something that I dream about when I start playing tennis,” Alcaraz said. “It’s going to be a really emotional moment for me. But I’ll try to stay calm in that moment. For Novak it is one more day, one more moment. For me, it’s going to be the best moment of my life I think.”

Alcaraz can become the first new Wimbledon champion outside of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray since 2002 (Getty Images)

The similarities with Nadal and his Wimbledon finals with Federer are also instructive. In 2006, Nadal arrived at Wimbledon still finding his feet on grass but made the final at SW19, losing to Federer in four sets. A year later and already a three-time French Open champion, he was more competitive after again reaching the final, losing two tiebreaks in a five-set defeat. In 2008, Nadal unlocked what was required, beating Federer in the fading light on Centre Court and ending his rival’s dominant streak.

Which year will Alcaraz follow? A defeat in which Djokovic shows his superior level on grass, a tight battle that the 36-year-old edges thanks to his greater grand slam experience, or an improbable Alcaraz victory that signifies the changing of the guard and the arrival of the next great player in the sport? It’s going to be one of them, which sets up this Wimbledon final so deliciously. “He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry,” Djokovic said. “I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast.”