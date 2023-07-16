What time is the Wimbledon men’s final?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men’s singles final in what will be an unmissable match between the two best players in the world.

Djokovic is bidding to move level with Roger Federer by winning a men’s record eighth Wimbledon title, as well as a fifth in a row at the All England Club.

The 36-year-old Serbian will play in his ninth Wimbledon final while Alcaraz is through to his first.

The 20-year-old Spaniard has claimed impressive wins against Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune and thrashed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the semi-finals.

The Wimbledon final will also decide the World No 1 ranking, and will see Alcaraz compete for a second grand slam title while Djokovic bids for a 24th.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Wimbledon final?

The Wimbledon men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will start at 2pm BST (9am ET) on Sunday 16 July.

How can I watch it?

Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

The men’s singles final will be shown on BBC One, with coverage starting from 1pm.

What have the players said before the final?

Carlos Alcaraz: “Playing a final here in Wimbledon is something that I dream about when I start playing tennis. As I said before, it’s even better playing against Novak.

“It’s going to be a really emotional moment for me. But I’ll try to stay calm in that moment. For Novak is one more day, one more moment. For me, it’s going to be the best moment of my life I think.

“It gives you extra motivation [to play Djokovic]. I think it’s more special to play final against a legend from our sport.

“Well, if I win, it could be amazing for me - not only win a Wimbledon title but do it against Novak would be super special.

“But I always say if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. Novak is one of them. Would be great if I’ll do it.”

Novak Djokovic: “This is probably the most anticipated finals I guess from the beginning of the tournament, from most of the people. Alcaraz, myself... It will be his first finals in Wimbledon.

“He’s so young, but he’s incredibly consistent now, also on grass. Which I don’t think many people expected him to play so well because his game is basically, yeah, built and constructed and developed for clay mostly or slower hard courts. But he’s been incredibly successful in adapting to the surfaces and demands and challenges of opponents on a given day.

“I see this as a great trait, as a great virtue. I see this as one of my biggest strengths throughout my career, that I was able to constantly develop, adapt, and adjust my game depending on the challenges basically. That’s what he’s doing very early on in his career.

“Kudos to him. Amazing player. Great guy also off the court. He carries himself very, very well. He respects the history of the sport, respects everyone. No bad words about him at all.”