When is Alcaraz v Sinner final at Six Kings Slam? Schedule and how to watch
Alcaraz and Sinner will meet again in the final of the $6m exhibition in Saudi Arabia, with the match live on Netflix
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet again in the final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia. After battles in the finals of Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open this season, the two best players world will compete for the $6m overall prize on Saturday.
Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-2, with Alcaraz also in imposing form as he rolled through Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-2 in the other semi-final. Alcaraz won his last meeting with Sinner at the US Open final last month, with the Spaniard winning seven of their last eight matches.
As it is an exhibition, the Six Kings Slam does not offer rankings points, or count towards official head-to-head records. It is the highest profile men’s tennis event to take place in Saudi Arabia, which has often been accused of using sport and entertainment to whitewash its human rights record.
Riyadh also hosts the end-of-season WTA Finals, due to take place from 1 November, which features the eight best women’s players in the world competing for the year-end prize.
Six Kings Slam schedule
Saturday October 18
From 5:30pm BST (UK time)
Third place match: Taylor Fritz vs Novak Djokovic
Not before 7:00pm BST (UK time)
Grand Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner
Six Kings Slam results
Wednesday October 15
Quarter-final 1: Taylor Fritz defeats Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4
Quarter-final 2: Jannik Sinner defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2 6-3
Thursday October 16
Semi-final 1: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-2
Semi-final 2: Jannik Sinner defeats Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-2
How to watch the Six Kings Slam
The Six Kings Slam will be shown live on Netflix. It is not a ‘pay-per-view’ event and is available to Netflix customers at no additional cost.
Six Kings Slam prize money
Participation fee: $1.5m
2025 champion: $4.5m
Six Kings Slam line-up
Novak Djokovic (24-time grand slam champion)
Carlos Alcaraz (six-time grand slam champion)
Jannik Sinner (four-time grand slam champion)
Alexander Zverev (three-time grand slam finalist)
Taylor Fritz (2024 US Open finalist)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (two-time grand slam finalist)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments