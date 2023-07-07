Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray continues his Wimbledon campaign on Friday against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The second-round is developing into an epic after a routine win over Ryan Peniston in the first round on Centre Court.

The two-time champion sports a fairly unique kit compared to his rivals and the sport’s best male players such as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Sponsored by AMC, the branding has been clear across the Scot’s chest throughout his warm-up tournaments and practice towards the end of last week.

FOLLOW LIVE - Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas updates and latest scores

AMC has been across Murray’s social media in the build-up to SW19 too. So what is AMC and what do they do? Here is everything you need to know about Murray’s kit sponsor.

What is AMC?

AMC stands for Andy Murray x Castore, the clothing brand he is sponsored.

The partnership means the British star will continue to wear Castore sports clothing throughout Wimbledon.

The brand launched its line with Murray in November 2019, with the unique aspect that the clothes were made from recycled and regenerated materials.

Murray’s Wimbledon kit is made by The Woolmark Company from merino wool, which is thermoregulation and responds to changing body temperature. The material is 100 per cent biodegradable and renewable.

Andy Murray of Great Britain looks on during a practice session (Getty Images)

What has Murray said?

The former Wimbledon champion helped create the design of the clothes he is wearing at the tournament.

During the launch of the range, Murray said previously: “I work with the AMC designers on every piece, with technical performance at the heart of the process.

“It’s important that the kit performs under the toughest conditions. I really enjoy testing it, giving it my feedback and being part of the design process.”

In a conversation with GQ in 2021, Murray said about his Wimbledon kit: “When I first picked it up, I was thinking that there was no chance I could play in it.

“It was thick and I was expecting to be roasting wearing it, but that wasn’t the case. It’s really comfortable and doesn’t restrict my game at all.”