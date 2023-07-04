What time is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon today?
Murray begins his Wimbledon campaign against Ryan Peniston, while Cameron Norrie and Elena Rybakina are also in action
Andy Murray begins his Wimbledon campaign against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old and two-time Wimbledon champion believes he remains “one of the best grass court players in the world” ten years on from his memorable first triumph at the All England Club.
It’s only the second time Murray has played a fellow Brit at Wimbledon and the 27-year-old Peniston, who is ranked outside of the world’s top 250, is set to relish the occasion.
Peniston had a breakthrough season on grass last year, reaching quarter-finals at Queen’s Club and Eastbourne, where he beat top-10 players in Casper Ruud and Holger Rune.
What time is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon?
Andy Murray’s match against Ryan Peniston will take place on Centre Court and is the second match of the day, following the defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina. It will likely start at around 3:30pm on Tuesday afternoon, but it could be slightly later or earlier.
Tuesday’s order of play (all times BST)
CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Shelby Rodgers (USA)
Andy Murray (GBR) vs Ryan Peniston (GBR)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Panna Udvardy (HUN)
No.1 COURT - 13:00 START
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Jeremy Chardy (FRA)
Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Magdalena Frech (POL)
Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Tomas Machac (CZE)
For the full order of play, click here
What is today’s TV schedule?
11:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two
13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two,
13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer
11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button
