Andy Murray is facing Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open as the Scot targets a first grass-court title for six years and continues his preparation for Wimbledon.

Murray notched an impressive quarter-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas before downing Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Saturday and now takes on Berrettini in search of his 47th career title and first on grass since Wimbledon 2016.

Tsitsipas was the No1 seed and Murray’s win was his first over a top-five player in the world since 2016. Murray’s serving has been particularly reliable and that will stand him in good stead for the rest of the grass-court season.

Murray appears to have benefitted from his decision to skip the French Open, despite enjoying some good matches on clay in the lead up, and appears fresh on grass. He plans to play at Queen’s before embarking on another mission to shock Wimbledon glory, aged 35, later this month.

Is Murray vs Berrettini on TV?

No, the Stuttgart Open (also known as the Boss Open) is not broadcast live in the UK.

Is the match online?

Murray vs Kyrgios can be streamed online via Tennis TV. You can register an account for free but then must choose a subscription package. A premium account is £9.99 monthly or £89.99 annually. Alternatively, the final will be available to watch on Tennis Channel International. You can subscribe to watch from £2.49 a month.

What are the odds?

The bookies cannot spilt the players with Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini both trading at Evens, according to Oddschecker.