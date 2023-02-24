Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev start time: When is Qatar Open final?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray faces Daniil Medvedev in the Qatar Open final on Saturday as the 35-year-old looks for his first title on the ATP Tour since 2019.

Murray has already enjoyed a sensational week in Doha and saved five match points in his semi-final victory over rising star Jiri Lehecka in the semi-finals.

It was Murray’s fourth win in a row this week after going to a deciding set, after he defeated Alexander Zverev across three hours and also saved three match points in beating Lorenzo Sonego in his opening match.

Medvedev, the world No 8 and former US Open champion, defeated Felix Auger Aliassime in the semi-finals and is looking for back-to-back titles after winning in Rotterdam last week.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev?

The Qatar Open final is scheduled to get underway at 3pm GMT on Saturday 25 February.

How can I watch Andy Murray vs Daniil Medvedev?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch a live stream of the Qatar Open final on Amazon Prime Video.

What did Andy Murray say after reaching the final?

“I don’t know, that was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career,” he said.

“I knew it was his first time serving for a final so I had to keep the pressure on because I know how difficult it can be to serve matches like that out, but I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around.

“I feel all right just now although obviously the adrenaline is pumping after a match like that.

“I’m sure there’ll be a bit of fatigue tomorrow but I have a great team behind me. My physio has a job on his hands tonight.”