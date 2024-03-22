Andy Murray v Tomas Martin Etcheverry LIVE: Score and updates from Miami Open clash

Andy Murray is back in action at the Miami Open this week (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Andy Murray will be gunning for revenge when he faces his Australian Open conqueror Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the last 64 of the Miami Open this afternoon.

Murray dug deep and produced a battling performance to come back from a set behind to beat Matteo Berrettini in the first round earlier this week, before scribbling on a courtside camera that there was “life in the old dog yet”.

The Italian, a Wimbledon finalist three years ago, was making his return to action after injury and struggled with dizzy spells in the contest, allowing the Scot to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win as he looks to properly kickstart his season.

Victory over 29th seed Etcheverry would earn the 36-year-old a maiden third-round appearance of the campaign as his three previous victories this season were immediately followed by losses. Murray has won the Miami Open twice before, in 2009 and 2013, and will hope to continue his run this time around when he plays in the second match on Butch Buchholz Court this afternoon.

Follow the match with our live blog below and get the latest Miami Open tips here: