Andy Murray shakes off injury concerns before Wimbledon match resumes
Murray looked in agony as he slipped and appeared to injure his groin before winning the third set against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Andy Murray gave Wimbledon fans a major boost as he eased injury fears ahead of the resumption of his second-round battle with Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Murray leads the Greek by two sets to one after a storming comeback under the lights on Centre Court - before the match was suspended due to the 11pm curfew on Thursday night.
But it came after a worrying moment late in the third set as the 36-year-old slipped behind the baseline and let out a horrifying scream as he crumpled to a heap on the grass.
It appeared as if Murray had injured his groin, but the two-time Wimbledon champion picked himself up to serve out the crucial third frame and take the lead for the first time.
The contest will resume this afternoon, following the opening match of the day on Centre Court between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexandre Muller.
Already with a metal hip, playing so soon after three physical sets against Tsitsipas, the world No 5, will be a test of Murray’s powers of recovery, and there is a chance he could be pushed into a fifth.
But the former world No 1’s movement did not appear to be restricted as he hit with practice partner Jonny O’Mara on Friday afternoon on his favourite court at the Aorangi complex, in what was a positive sign ahead of his return to Centre Court.
While the Scot was always unlikely to quit, there were fears Murray would have to pull out of the match if had suffered damage to his groin or his metal hip, but he looked fit enough to resume the contest as he bids to reach the third round.
Of course, Tsitsipas and his vicious serve and forehand will be far more of a strenuous test of Murray’s movement, with the match set to resume at around 4pm this afternoon.
The second-round tie looks poised to mimic the marathon match the pair shared at the US Open in 2021, with Tsitsipas triumphing in five sets, with controversy surrounding the Greek’s lengthy toilet breaks.
