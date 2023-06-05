Andy Murray LIVE: Surbiton Trophy latest score and updates from Chung Hyeon match
Murray returns to grass ahead of Wimbledon as the 36-year-old faces Chung Hyeon in Surbiton
Andy Murray gets his grass-court season underway at the Surbiton Trophy as the 36-year-old takes on Chung Hyeon in the opening round.
Murray returns to action having made the decision to skip the French Open in order to focus on his Wimbledon preparations. The former world No 1 reached the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy last season and will be hoping to build momentum while staying injury-free ahead of his return to the All England Club next month.
Murray is the second seed for the tournament, which is an ATP Tour Challenger Event, but has been handed an interesting opponent in Hyeon. The 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist, who remains the last player to beat Novak Djokovic in Melbourne, has been disrupted by injuries in recent years and the South Korean has only been able to play twice this season.
Follow live scores and updates as Murray gets his Surbiton campaign underway.
Andy Murray 4-2 Chung Hyeon
This match is live on the BBC but they’ve only gone and lost signal from Surbiton.
Andy Murray 4-1 Chung Hyeon
Murray’s serving looks impressive so far. The 36-year-old belts down a couple of aces to hold to love and extends his first-set lead to 4-1.
Andy Murray 3-1 Chung Hyeon
A double fault from Chung hands Murray a look at two early break points. Murray looked to attack on the first opportunity - a forehand cross just drifting wide - but then Chung lobs a forehand long and the Scot gets the first break of the match.
Andy Murray 2-1 Chung Hyeon
Murray moves in nicely off the serve to put away the backhand volley and get to 40-0. Murray’s improved serve was a key reason for his improved form on grass last season, where he reached the final of the Boss Open in Germany.
Chung, though, finds the backhand pass to get back to 40-30.
Ace from Murray!
Andy Murray 1-1 Chung Hyeon
Chung gets off the mark as a lovely volley at the net is followed by Murray drifting a forehand long of the baseline. It’s a sleepy Monday afternoon in Surbiton.
Andy Murray 1-0 Chung Hyeon
Here are the players! Oh, the green of the grass-court summer, such a contrast to the red dirt of Roland Garros!
Murray elects to serve first and gets the ball rolling with an opening hold. Murray looking relaxed in an orangey-top.
Andy Murray on court shortly
The first two games of the day on centre court in Surbiton have been completed, so Andy Murray is next up to face Chung Hyeon. They’re just out on court now.
Incidentally, it was a mixed bag from a British point of view in those first two matches. Jay Clarke went down 6-4, 6-0 to Australia’s Luke Saville but Mark Whitehouse emerged triumphant in the following British-Aussie clash as he beat James McCabe 6-3, 7-5.
Andy Murray at Surbiton again after skipping French Open
Andy Murray took a wild card to be here in order to tune up for Wimbledon, which starts next month. Here’s more:
Andy Murray confirms he will play at Surbiton again after skipping French Open
Murray and Dan Evans have been given wild cards, while Venus Williams will play in Birmingham.
French Open latest updates
Murray is expected to be on court at around 2-3pm, depending how quickly the preceeding match on Centre Court concludes.
In the meantime you can follow all the latest from the French Open today:
French Open LIVE: Latest scores and results from Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka all advanced to the quarter-finals on Sunday
Andy Murray vs Chung Hyeon
Andy Murray gets his grass-court season underway at the Surbiton Trophy as the 36-year-old takes on Chung Hyeon in the opening round.
Murray returns to action having made the decision to skip the French Open in order to focus on his Wimbledon preparations. The former world No 1 reached the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy last season and will be hoping to build momentum while staying injury-free ahead of his return to the All England Club next month.
Murray is the second seed for the tournament, which is an ATP Tour Challenger Event, but has been handed an interesting opponent in Hyeon. The 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist, who remains the last player to beat Novak Djokovic in Melbourne, has been disrupted by injuries in recent years and the South Korean has only been able to play twice this season.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies