Andy Murray in action at the Surbiton (Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray gets his grass-court season underway at the Surbiton Trophy as the 36-year-old takes on Chung Hyeon in the opening round.

Murray returns to action having made the decision to skip the French Open in order to focus on his Wimbledon preparations. The former world No 1 reached the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy last season and will be hoping to build momentum while staying injury-free ahead of his return to the All England Club next month.

Murray is the second seed for the tournament, which is an ATP Tour Challenger Event, but has been handed an interesting opponent in Hyeon. The 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist, who remains the last player to beat Novak Djokovic in Melbourne, has been disrupted by injuries in recent years and the South Korean has only been able to play twice this season.

Follow live scores and updates as Murray gets his Surbiton campaign underway.